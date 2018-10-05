MACMILLAN COFFEE MORNING: Where was I? I missed it, it was held on Saturday last, and I know the selection of cakes would have been amazing. Maggie and Charlie who organise the morning put on such a display of goodies not to be missed, but I did. I hope that the morning was successful, last year I know they raised over £1,000.

CONCERT: I did not miss the concert in St Laurence on the Saturday evening. The Double Duos entertained us with a wide selection of swing music. So well known, I am sure the audience knew all the titles. After 14 pieces the programme ended with We’ll Meet Again and I hope we will. If anyone is interested to enjoy and hear them you can log on to www.doubleduos.co.uk and find out where they will be performing next.

THE NEXT CONCERT: In St Laurence will be Saturday October 13 when The Pastores Ensemble will be returning with their programme Diverse Musicke for Different Tymes, music from 16th to 20th century for lute, viols, flute guitar and voice from across Europe. The Pastores always manage to find something different to entertain us and we look forward to their performance. The concert starts at 5.30pm.

FESTIVAL: We heard a different kind of music in the air coming from Stanmer Park last Saturday. The Boundary Festival was taking place and I am sure all the young folk had a thoroughly enjoyable time. I must say we do not hear the actual music in Falmer but the constant beat of the low notes and percussion. We survived it wasn’t too intrusive, and not too much rubbish was left this year.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: Do please put the dates of November 17 and 18 on your calendar to remind you that Falmer Christmas Fayre in the village hall will take place with as always great gifts and crafts to buy.