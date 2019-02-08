FALMER CONCERTS: We are so fortunate to welcome such talented musicians to perform in St Laurence Church and on Sunday we witnessed a quite wonderful performance by Clare Beesley and Peter Churchill. Clare playing flute and Peter on accordion. It may sound unusual but it worked and we were treated to Vivaldi, Faure, Mozart and Godard. Great performances by both musicians. The next concert in Falmer, which is free, is on Saturday March 23 at 5.30pm in St Laurence and again a first for Falmer, One Piano, Four Hands playing musical treasures by Chaminade, Dvorak, Gavrilin, Gliere, Schubert and Weiner. Entrance is free with a closing collection.

WINTER WEATHER: After the snow and the cold, Sunday morning greeted us with sunshine and blue skies and I smiled when at least 50 runners raced by the house in three separate groups full of vigour and enthusiasm. I was full of admiration.

CONCERN: Tekton Student Living have filed an application to build a monstrous structure to house 71 student rooms in a four storey brick building, which would replace an historic flint building. There does not seem to be any thought of the aesthetic look of the new building or how this would blend in with the surrounding area. Like all the other student accommodation buildings that are being constructed at the University of Sussex, University of Brighton and now the application to build at Falmer Station, there seems to be one thought in mind build as cheaply as can be allowed for as many students as possible, then charge them high rents. This present application will be put before the Brighton and Hove Planning committee on Wednesday February 6.

SAD NEWS: With great sadness we heard of the death of John Burt on Sunday January 27. John was so much part of Falmer Village, a member of the Parish Council a Church Warden for St Laurence Church and someone who cared deeply for the village. Our condolences reach out to Jill his wife and to his two sons and grandchildren. His funeral will take place at 2pm on Friday February 15 at St Laurence Church.