CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion.

CHROMATICS CHOIR: Meets on Monday at 7pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: The Singers rehearse on Tuesday from 7.45pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

ANNUAL PAROCHIAL CHURCH MEETING: Will be held on Wednesday April 18 at 7pm in the church. All are welcome. To be eligible to vote, you must be a member of the Electoral Roll. Forms available in the church.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 15 March 1918. New Movement Spreading. During the past month or so several Women’s Institutes have been established in the rural parts of Sussex. A correspondent of ‘The Times’ describes this movement as one which will have far-reaching results in the reconstruction of rural life now spreading rapidly through the villages. Societies of women are being formed, which are known as Women’s Institutes - a name that came from Canada where the movement had its inception