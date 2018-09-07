CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

CHROMATICS CHOIR: The choir rehearse on Monday at 7pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Meet at 7.45pm on Tuesday.

ART GROUP: Meets on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

PILTDOWN DOG SHOW: September 15 from 3pm at The Lamb, Piltdown. Everyone welcome

Registration for classes will commence from 2pm. It was very busy last year so make sure you’re there on time. Dog classes are: Best Junior Handler (under 12); Dog with the Waggiest Tail; Best Rescue Dog; Cutest Puppy (under 2); Best Six Legs; Dog with the Best Trick; Dog who looks Most Like Their Handler (fancy dress accepted); Best Working Dog; Best Veteran Dog; Best in Show (chosen from all class winners).

HARVEST SERVICE: The Harvest Thanksgiving service will be held in the church on Sunday October 7 at 10.30am (please note later time). Everyone is welcome. The plough will be carried up to the altar by some of our local farmers who will be participating in the service. We very much hope that the Fletching Scouts, Cubs and Beavers will be in attendance. All children are invited to bring gifts of Harvest produce (fresh, or in packets, tins or jars). The produce will later be taken to the Uckfield Food Bank for distribution among the local community. Fletching School will hold a separate service during the week and their food gifts will also be taken to a local food bank, as in previous years. The collection at the service will be divided between The Prince’s Countryside Trust and Farm Africa.

AGM: The Friends of Fletching Church will be holding their AGM in the church on Wednesday September 19 at 7.30pm. As well as electing officers and approving our accounts, it will also be an opportunity (over a glass of wine) to hear about what we have achieved over the last year and our future plans, so do come along.

AUGUST RAINFALL IN PILTDOWN: Total rainfall in August of 76mm was very close to the 20-year average of 78mm. The driest August since 1999 was in 2003 when I recorded 30mm, the wettest was in 2010 with 144mm. Total rainfall for the three summer months was 140mm compared with an average of 192mm; wetter than the 94mm which fell in 2006 but far short of the 281mm in 2007, the summer of floods.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 6 September 1918. Girl Guides For Uckfield. An effort is being, made to constitute a Company of Girl Guides in Uckfield, and it is hoped that the movement will receive practical support at the inaugural meeting, which is to be held in the YMCA Lounge next Wednesday afternoon. The principal speaker will be Lady Baden-Powell, and members of the East Hoathly Company of Girl Guides will give a short display.