CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion (Contemplative Eucharist). Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

PARISH COUNCIL: Meets on Monday at 7pm in Fletching Parish Church.

CHROMATICS CHOIR: Rehearse on Monday at 7pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 27 September 1918. Fletching. Agent for this paper Mr Parker Post Office, Fletching. Harvest Festival. The festival commenced at the Parish Church on Thursday evening when the preacher was the Vicar, the Rev T E Roberts. Next Sunday the pulpit will be occupied by the Rev C A Wilson, MA., BD., of Gipsy Hill. The choir will sing Maunder’s anthem, Praise the Lord. O Jerusalem.