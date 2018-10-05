CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10.30am Harvest Festival, Family Service with Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

SUSSEX GOAT CLUB: Is tomorrow, Saturday, at 2pm.

CHROMATICS CHOIR: Assemble on Monday at 7pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Rehearse Tuesday at 7.45pm.

ART GROUP: Meet Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

NOVEMBER ENTERTAINMENT: On Saturday November 3 at Piltdown Golf Club there is another Fletching Big Breakfast at 8am. Gilly Halcrow will give a tribute to the men and women agents of the SOE (Special Operations Executive) Churchill’s Secret Army, who were parachuted behind enemy lines in World War II to organise resistance in Countries that had been occupied by the Nazis. The talk follows a full English Breakfast and should conclude around 10am. Tickets at £15 each can be purchased from Richard Sargent Tel: 01825 790458 or sargemf@hotmail.com. All welcome. In support of Fletching Church.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 4 October 1918. Coal For Villagers. The Coal Controller has decided that the Squire, vicar, doctor, or any other responsible person may accumulate a reserve stock of coal for emergency distribution to villagers should the ordinary coal supply fail at any time during the winter. For this purpose four or five tons of coal may be purchased and stored, but it must be understood that the coal cannot be used to supplement the ordinary scale allowances to villagers, and can only be used if stocks in the hands of the local coal merchants fail.