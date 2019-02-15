Folkington

CHURCH NEWS: Our thanks to The Reverend Malcolm Elwis for delivering a moving tribute last Sunday to the airmen lost in the Dakota tragedy near Beachy Head in 1945. They are gratefully remembered every year on the anniversary of the crash. The church had a bustling congregation on this occasion and everyone had refreshments after the service. This week we welcome The Reverend Stuart Baker who will lead Mattins (BCP) commencing at 10.30am. Our final service for February will also be Mattins at 10.30am and this will be lead by Tim Hough. It is Creation Sunday.

Do join us in our beautiful Downland church and stay for coffee and a chat after the service, all will be warmly welcomed.