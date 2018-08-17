Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (said) at All Saints’ Church, led by Rev Roger Kenward; 10.30am Benefice Holy Communion at St Richard’s Church, led by Canon Lucy Murdoch. Coffee is served after the service; 6.30pm Churches Together in Heathfield and District, Combined Evening Worship at All Saints’ Church, Waldron.

SHORT MAT BOWLS: Old Heathfield Short Mat Bowls weeks are August 17 and 31. Open evening Thursday September 6, 7.30pm at the Goward Hall, Cade Steet. New and old members welcome to join Old Heathfield Bowls Club. Soft shoes only required. For more enquiries ring sally 01435 813361 or Debbie 01323 849292.

DIARY DATES: Sunday August 19, 6.30pm Church Together in Heathfield and District Combined Evening Worship at All Saints’ Church, Waldron; Thursday August 23, 7pm to 9pm Heathfield Community Centre, Leaving the EU presentation and Public Meeting with presenter Huw Merriman MP; Saturday September 15, Hastings Archdeaconry Pilgrimage to Chichester; Saturday September 22, Christian Aid Sponsored Walk on Cuckoo Trail; Thursday September 27, FASCOH Thursday Topics, Old Heathfield in the 19th century, with Pauline McIldowie at the SPACE, All Saints’ Church; Saturday December 8, FASCOH with Heathfield Choral Society. A Christmas Concert at All Saints’ Church.

FOOD BANK: Items are urgently needed. They have plenty of beans and soups but other supplies are very low. If you are able to donate an extra item, it will be gratefully received. There are boxes for donations every Sunday in all three churches.

HEARING BUS: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre with Adult Social Care mobile information and advice service for the deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people will be visiting the Memorial Hall car park, Tunbridge Wells Road, Mayfield on Thursday August 23 from 10.30am to 3.30pm. The bus is accessible to wheelchair users and representatives will be available to provide individual information and advice on all aspects of hearing loss. For further information please contact: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre, Tel: 01323 722505 (voice/text/fax) e-mail: info@eshrc.org.uk

HEATHFIELD CHAPEL: The Heathfield Chapel fellowship will hold their August services as follows. Ray Dadswell is the expected speaker at 11am on August 19. There will be no meeting at the Chapel as the congregation have been invited to join with Ringmer Baptist Church for their evening service at 5pm. On the Sunday August 26 at 11am the speaker is Colin Povey with the evening service at 6.30pm to be conducted by Jeremy Cook. All are invited to any of these services.

LEAVING THE EU: Presentation and public meeting organised and presented by Huw Merriman MP. A balanced presentation from your MP about the process of the UK leaving the EU. Progress so far; presentation on Government proposal to EU, White Paper; terms if No Deal reached; timetable between now and 29 March 2019 (Departure Date); Q&A; have your say. Thursday August 23, Heathfield Community Centre Sheepsetting Lane, 7pm to 9pm.