Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

HARVEST SERVICE: Heathfield Chapel will be holding their Harvest services on Sunday. The morning service is at 11am and the evening Harvest Praise will be at 6.30pm. The speaker at both services will be Dave Court from Tunbridge Wells. A warm welcome to any who would like to join with us.

CROSS IN HAND BOWLS CLUB: The summer season has just finished. A very successful season for the club winning the Horam and District League. The club took part in tournaments winning at Rotherfield and Nutley, a great finals day with a barbecue lunch, a friendly early evening game played against our sponsors TFC of Heathfield followed by a pizza supper. The club has been going since 1935 and would like to increase our membership. Next season you can become a full member or social member. We have a playing coach within the club who is able to help if you have never played before. Our next season commences next April. Give John our secretary a call for more information 01435 867979.

HISTORY SOCIETY: This month’s meeting was an unusual one. In the absence of the planned speaker our guests from the newly formed Heathfield Bonfire Society stepped in and led a lively question and answer session outlining their plans for a bonfire society in Heathfield and District and also suggesting ways in which the history society members could help them in their quest for information on Heathfield and Cade Street’s past. Heathfield is one of the larger East Sussex towns and yet it has no Bonfire Society whilst many other smaller places have thriving societies. Our visitors represented a group of Heathfield residents who hope to put right this omission and indeed have already set the wheels in motion. Heathfield/Cade Street can claim two of the Sussex Martyrs as their own. Margery Morris (or Morice) and her son James who were both burnt at the stake on 22 June 1557 at Lewes and who are commemorated on a memorial in Cade Street. The members were asked to find information on the two martyrs, on the Gibraltar Tower, on Jack Cade and on The Day Sussex Died with an eye to incorporating them onto banners. Bonfire Societies are as much about local history and pride as about bonfires and fireworks. Many members were surprised to learn that Heathfield did have a Bonfire Society at one time but that it faded out in the 1950’s. I wonder if any of you reading this now remember it? If you do the society would love to chat to you. They can be contacted by e-mail on heathfieldbonfire@gmail.com. It is an exciting and brave project and deserves success.

Next month back to normal when Malcolm Pratt will describe Strange Goings on in Winchelsea. Join us on Thursday, October 18 at 7.30pm in the Community Centre. Set the spooky mood in good time for Halloween.