Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, 9am Holy Communion (sung service), at All Saints’ Church led by Canon Lucy Murdoch; 10.30am Holy Communion (sung service), at St Richard’s Church led by Rev David Ashton; 4pm Afternoon Praise at St George’s Church led by Jane Eales.

HEATHFIELD CHAPEL: The speaker for Sunday at Heathfield Chapel at 11am is expected to be Rev Andrew Lawton from Henfield. There will be no evening services until the spring of 2019. The leaders of the Chapel welcome you to join the congregation at any morning service.

AGE UK SHOP: Heathfield Age UK shop are taking part in the Big Bag Challenge for the charity. We are asking people to donate their unwanted items to our Heathfield shop, 66 High Street. Thank you in advance for your help.

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Service on Sunday November 11 at 10am, All Saints’ Church with Royal British Legion followed by wreath laying at the Heathfield War Memorial, Cade Street, Old Heathfield at 11am.

HERE DEAD WE LIE: A new book written by Nicola Walker, entitled Here Dead We Lie, which tells the stories of all 101 men from Heathfield, Broad Oak, Cade Street and Punnetts Town who died in World War One and whose names are recorded on the Cade Street War Memorial. The stories are moving, poignant and fascinating in equal measure, and bring back to life the memories of those men, and the sacrifice that they made. As part of Heathfield’s programme to celebrate and remember the outcome of World War One, 1914-1918 a creative programme of stories, poetry, music and video will presented at 4pm on Sunday November 4 at All Saints’ Church, Old Heathfield, based on and around the book written by Nicola Walker. The church will be decorated with silhouette images, a flag pole with the reveille and sunset being played by a single bugler all being overseen by the dramatic Litch-gate display which sets the scene for opportunities to remember 100 years following the cessation of war on the 11.11.1918. The programme concludes with the muffled sound of the church bells being rung. Entrance is free, with a collection being taken (following expenses) for the Royal British Legion.

PRESENTATION: Sunday November 25 at St Richard’s Church, Heathfield at 10.30am Prof Jean Hartley and Prof John Bennington, Trustees of the The Friends of Ibba Girls’ School, Sudan will give a presentation about the school instead of the usual sermon at the 10.30am.

QUIZ NIGHT: On November 17, 7.30pm at Heathfield Community Centre in aid of Heathfield District Guides, Brownies and Rainbows. Teams of six, £5 per person. No food so please bring you own drinks and nibbles. Spot prizes. To book phone Audrey on 01435 868673 or Email fmilton@btinternet .com.

CHRISTMAS MARKET: Heffle Cuckoo Christmas Market in aid of Demelza Hospice Care for Children. November 3, 10am to 3pm at Punnetts town Village Hall. Good parking. Refreshments available. Lots of interesting stalls and gifts. All in aid of Demelza Hospice care for Children. Please support this great charity. For more information phone Nicky 01435 882723.