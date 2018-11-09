Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

CONCERT: Heathfield Choral Society will be commemorating the 100th anniversary of the WW1 Armistice with a concert tomorrow, Saturday, at the State Hall, Station Road. Starting at 7.30pm, the choir will be singing Howard Goodall’s Eternal Light and Voices of Remembrance by Laura Rossi, and will be accompanied by Camerata of London and conducted by Brian Newman. There will also be readings of WW1 Poetry. Tickets cost £15 from Gemini in the High Street or will be available on the door.

CHURCH SERVICES: Remembrance Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (CW said service) at St Richard’s Church, 10am Remembrance Day Service at All Saints Church with the Royal British Legion followed by wreath laying at the Heathfield War Memorial, Cade Street at 11am. No morning service at St George’s Church and no evening service at St Richard’s Church.

SINGING: Singing For Fun for Everyone meet on Monday, 2pm at Cross in Hand Methodist Hall, Fir Grove Road. Car parking a little way down Fir Grove Road. Well known songs. Please bring songs or music for the group to sing. We only cover costs. Time for refreshments and a chat afterwards. We look forward to seeing you there.

PRESENTATION: Sunday November 25 at St Richard’s Church, Heathfield at 10.30am Prof Jean Hartley and Prof John Bennington, Trustees of the The Friends of Ibba Girls’ School, Sudan will give a presentation about the school instead of the usual sermon at the 10.30am.

QUIZ NIGHT: On November 17, 7.30pm at Heathfield Community Centre in aid of Heathfield District Guides, Brownies and Rainbows. Teams of six, £5 per person. No food so please bring you own drinks and nibbles. Spot prizes. To book phone Audrey on 01435 868673 or Email fmilton@btinternet .com.

AGE CONCERN: Age Concern Heathfield and District urgently requires people to join our friendly team of volunteers providing help with our transport services in a variety of roles. We have vacancies for the following: Administrator for our well respected Medical Car Service which offers transport to the elderly members of our community to attend medical appointments. This voluntary role involves talking to clients on the phone, liaising with our team of volunteer drivers and logging information on an electronic diary system. Medical Car Drivers, car owners who are happy to offer transport to elderly people to enable them to attend medical appointments, all expenses are reimbursed. Minibus Drivers and Escorts, drivers who are under 75 years of age and have a D1 category on their licence who would like to assist by driving one of our fully accessible minibuses taking passengers on outings and regular runs to lunch clubs, shopping or the local day centre, or Escorts who are happy to assist with passenger safety, escorting passengers on and off of the bus, fastening seat belts and operating the tail lift, full training will be given.

If you can spare a few hours a week, month or just on an ad hoc basis, we would love to hear from you. Please phone 01435 863656 for further information. Please note a DBS check will be required for all our voluntary roles.