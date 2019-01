CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Epiphany 2, 8am Holy Communion (said) at St Richard’s Church led by Rev Mitch and Dr Sue Greener;

9am Morning Praise at St George’s Church led by Rev Mitch and Dr Sue Greener; 10.30 Morning Praise with Baptisms at All Saints’ Church led by Dr Sue Greener; 4pm Families@4 at St Richard’s Church led by Rev Mitch.