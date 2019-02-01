Hellingly & Horsebridge

FRIEND’S: The Friends of Hellingly Church next event is at Broad Farm on April 7 from 1pm to 3pm. Ploughman’s Lunch and a talk on Broad Farm and Farming.

MEN’S BREAKFAST: The next Men’s Breakfast will be held on February 9 at 9am, Chapter 12, High Street, Hailsham. The speaker will be Peter Staley, title to be announced. Please let Graham (840915) know if you would like to come.

VICAR VACANCY: There have been several questions as to how the parish is getting on with finding a new Vicar. What we can tell you is that we have now formally received from the Diocese instructions to appoint two parish representatives and draw up a Parish Profile. The PCC had already started on this process and the draft wording for the Profile will be sent to the Diocese by the end of the week and the parish representatives will be confirmed at the PCC meeting during this week. Currently the date for any interviews has been set by the Diocese to be during March. More updates as we hear more.

RURAL BUSINESSES: Following the success of the first meeting, an invitation to a free event for anyone running a small business or working self-employed from home in the local rural area. Cuckmere Rural Business Networking second meet up is at the Berwick Inn on Tuesday February 19, from 6.30pm, buy a drink and meet for a chat in the lower bar area. At 7.15pm there will be introductions and a brief talk by Ian Smallwood of Let’s do Business and a talk about how to stay focussed on your business. Rural communities across East Sussex are full of small businesses and enterprises many run by a single person, often from home or a small business facility. This event is part of a new initiative to provide an informal forum for local people to come together to meet neighbouring businesses, make some useful local connections, explore specific and general business issues and to hear about the wide range of free business support on offer to assist them in growing their business and running it effectively. This meet up is facilitated by Jim and Josie Tipler of Hailsham Creative (run from a home office in Wilmington) and the venture is supported by Action in Rural Sussex and Let’s Do Business. This is a free event but please reserve your place by calling Josie on: 01323 840048 or email: josie@hailshamcreative.com or via the Facebook page Cuckmere Rural Business.

PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS: WD/2018/2508/F Proposed improvements to the public highway involving improvements to footways and the provision of mini-roundabouts at the junctions of Coldharbour Road with Camberlot Road and Michelham Priory Roads. Details of the proposal are on Wealden District Council web site. Arlington Parish Council has responded and the response is in the minutes of the APC meeting of January 17. The deadline for the public to comment on this proposal is Friday 1 February. To access the application and comment either go directly to the Wealden web site or there is a link on the Arlington Parish Council web site. Please note that when you search for the application number there is a Copyright and Disclaimer page and you must click to Accept at the bottom of the page before you can enter the application number.

QUIZ NIGHT: Friends of Park Mead Quiz Night is tomorrow, Saturday, at 7pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall. Bring a bottle, bring a friend (and glass). Teams of up to six. Tickets £8pp includes a two-course hot supper. Register in advance at Park Mead School Office or Dicker Village Shop. All enquiries: friends@parkmead.e-sussex.sch.uk.

WEDDING FAIR: Michelham Priory event on Sunday February 24. For full details see the web at: http://sussexpast.co.uk/events.