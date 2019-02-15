Hellingly & Horsebridge

PARK WOOD AGM: The next meeting will be on Wednesday February 27 from 7pm to 9.30pm at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, Hailsham. Doors open 6.15pm. Free tea and coffee available. The Environment Agency have decided, after 12 months of negotiations, not to work with FoPW to preserve Park Wood. FoPW are now looking at alternative solutions and have invited a panel of interested parties along to give their views and answer your questions. This is your chance to have your say. Your support is vital if this precious community asset is to be saved.

MARTIAL ARTS CLUB: This club that meets at Hellingly village hall would like to invite new members along for a free trial. They offer top professional martial arts tuition in karate and kickboxing with professional friendly instructors. Martial arts can improve lifestyles through teachings of discipline, respect, perseverance, diet tips, flexibility and coordination improving self esteem, self awareness, self defence skills and bullying prevention tactics. The Complete Martial Arts School is offering you the first class completely free of charge. For more information and to book your place call Sean Kinsella on 07983609263 or email seankinsella27@mail.com or visit the website at cmaschools.co.uk.

RURAL BUSINESSES: Free event for anyone running a small business or working self-employed from home in the local rural area. Cuckmere Rural Business Networking meet up is at the Berwick Inn on Tuesday from 6.30pm, buy a drink and meet for a chat in the lower bar area. At 7.15pm there will be introductions and a brief presentation by Ian Smallwood of Let’s do Business and a talk about how to stay focussed on your business. This is a free event but please reserve your place by calling Josie on: 01323 840048 or email: josie@hailshamcreative.com or via the Facebook page Cuckmere Rural Business.

WEDDING FAIR: Michelham Priory Event on Sunday February 24, 11am till 3pm in the Elizabethan Great Barn for a magical day full of wedding inspiration and romance. There will be local wedding suppliers and experts, free entry and goody bag, luxury honeymoon prize draw, special offers, first 25 couples receive a free wedding planner, chance to explore the stunning gardens, house and wider estate, free parking, café open for light lunches, tea and home-made cake. To register for your free place visit www.countyweddingevents.com or email Hannah at weddingslewes@ sussexpast.co.uk for more information.

BLUEBELL WALK: The Bluebell Walk will open on April 11 right through until May 19. They welcome two new charities this year and are delighted that the Children with Cancer Fund based at Polegate and the Salvation Army from Eastbourne will both run a day each, Thursday April 18 and Wednesday May 8 respectively, making a total of 23 charities involved in running the walk and providing food for visitors.

REAL LIFE ADVENT: Upper Dicker Real Life Advent Calendar Windows December 2018 raised £102.20 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice at the gathering in The Plough on December 18 and a further £31.17 was raised from the collecting tins left in The Plough over Christmas. Thank you to everyone who supported this event.