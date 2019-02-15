Herstmonceux & Wartling

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 10am Holy Communion (CW). St Mary Magdalene Wartling, 8am Holy Communion (BCP).

WALKING GROUP: Meet on Saturday in Herstmonceux car park at 10am for a Peasmarsh 4 mile walk with optional lunch. Please register with Andy and Karen on (01323) 833040 if you want to go along.

HELP THE VILLAGE CHOIR: Please can you help Vitality Village Singers by putting your blue Tesco token in the specially allocated slot in their community fundraising collection point during the months of March and April. The Vitality Villages Choir is part of Vitality Villages (Herstmonceux). This organisation champions a range of activities that promote good health and wellbeing, and singing is known to be very good for many health issues. The choir performs several informal concerts each year for different charities and residents of local care homes in Hailsham, Herstmonceux and surrounding villages. The choir makes no charge for its performances, and whilst it enjoys sharing the music and giving pleasure to their varied audiences, they give their time voluntarily and are therefore unable to raise the funds they desperately need to continue this service to the community. To accompany the choir when performing away from their base at the Health Centre, they need to purchase an electronic keyboard and have been successful in their application to the Tesco Bags of Help Grant Scheme to raise money for this project. Tesco have offered the choir one of its 3 in-store collection boxes in Tesco North Street and Tesco Express on South Road. In order to win, Vitality Village Singers need to get as many tokens in their box as possible. Tesco will award the most money to the good cause collecting the largest number of tokens. One member who has benefitted from joining the choir said: ‘To win the customer vote in Tesco’s two Hailsham stores would be amazing and allow us to purchase a much-needed keyboard as well as, more music to keep their repertoire varied.’ Please remember Vitality Village Singers when you are donating your tokens throughout March and April. Your donations will be greatly appreciated.

A WORKING WINDMILL: The subject of a talk by Rhys Clatworthy on Friday March 15 at 7.30pm in Herstmonceux Village Hall is A Working Windmill at Windmill Hill. This talk follows the Friends of the Windmill AGM. All are welcome, but only Friends can vote.

WINDMILL QUIZ: This is on Saturday March 2 from 7.30pm to 10pm at Herstmonceux Village Hall. Tickets are £5 per person but supporters of the Windmill can have six tickets for the price of five. This is bound to be a very popular event so get a team together and reserve your places now. There will also be a raffle, bar and other refreshments. You can reserve your place by emailing admin@windmillhillwindmill.org.

LOCAL HISTORY EXHIBITION: The Wartling and Herstmonceux Local History Group are hosting this event, their biggest so far, but also maybe their last, on Saturday April 6 at Herstmonceux Village Hall from 1pm to 5pm. They will have a special feature on World War Two. Entry is £5 and is free for under 16s. There will be over 700 photographs, documents and maps, various collectables, family history research, local crafts, books, postcards, and military vehicles. The exhibition covers the areas of Wartling, Herstmonceux, Boreham Street, Windmill Hill, Bodle Street Green, Cowbeech, Magham Down, RAF Wartling and RAF Pevensey, Hooe, Ninfield, Pevensey, Pevensey bay, Pevensey Levels, Normans Bay, Cooden, and Little Common. There will be refreshments available.

BUSINESS BREAKFAST MEETING: The theme of the event is Marketing and will be held at Herstmonceux Village Hall, Hailsham Road on the April 24 from 8.30am to 10.30am. Expert speakers, informal light refreshments available. Attendance is free and open to all types and size of businesses in East Sussex. In partnership with Lets Do Business Group, this event is part of a new initiative which seeks to provide an informal forum for local business people to come together and look at marketing. It is also an opportunity for people to hear about the wide range of free business support on offer to assist them in growing their business and running it effectively. Register at https://airsbreakfast meeting herstmonceux.eventbrite.co.uk. Enquiries to businessnetworks@ ruralsussex.org.uk or ring 01273 407326 Connecting local businesses.

OBSERVATORY: There is an open evening from 6.30pm to 11pm tomorrow, Saturday. Usual entry price. There is also a children’s workshop called Fun with Chemistry on Tuesday, Discover Chemistry on Wednesday, Explore the moon Twilight on Thursday and a Family Telescope Clinic on Saturday February 23. Booking is required for Children’s workshops but to find out more about all these activities visit www.the-observatory.org.