FOOTPATHS GROUP: Wild Park walk on August 22. Although the distance was only two miles the 12 members who joined Janet’s stroll had some fairly steep hills. We took the 28 bus out to Coldean Lane, then crossed over into Wild Park and started off climbing through woods before coming out at the edge of an open field with a good view of the Amex stadium over to our right. We followed the field edge, ascending gently, then made a left turn down a sandy track which opened into a wide meadow. We took our coffee break enjoying a broad panorama over Moulsecoomb and Bevendean up to the racecourse with the sea to our right. There were plenty of professional dog walkers out and about including one with a three-legged greyhound who kept up with the other dogs. Suitably refreshed, we continued around the dew pond and down through the woods until we emerged opposite the Pavilion Café with the Giant’s Foot to our left. We noted the memorial to the two little girls sadly murdered in the park back in 1986. One or two left to take the bus back to Lewes while the rest of us enjoyed coffee and refreshments on the café terrace.

Walk report for the Afternoon Tea Stroll on September 1. Sixteen members convened in the sunshine on Cliffe Bridge at the appointed hour and enjoyed a very leisurely stroll along the river bank by Tesco, then, taking the pretty route by Malling Community Centre, crossed Wiley’s Bridge before passing Pell’s Pool and finding their way to the café in the Needlemakers where refreshments were consumed whilst passing the time with much pleasant conversation. Hilda officiated at another successful social event for the group.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. Lewes Sing Gospel is back with the new term starting Tuesday, 7pm at the Trinity Centre in St John sub Castro, with a new conductor Marsha Morrison. Register at www.trinitylewes.org/lsg 2018 We have extended the opening hours of Café 12/31 at the Trinity Centre; it is now open Tuesday to Thursday 10am to 4pm, Friday 10am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 1pm. Everyone is welcome to come and try our cakes and snacks with a cup of tea or coffee. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal communion service with contemporary worship band. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

PASSION PLAY GROUP: We hope you have had an enjoyable break over the summer. We would like to update you with various opportunities to join in with the early preparations for Lewes Passion Play 2020 this autumn. The journey begins with a Barn Dance Fundraiser on Saturday October 6 in the Trinity Centre, St John sub Castro, 7pm to 10pm. Tickets £10 individual or £35 family. Ploughman’s, coffee and tea included. Bring your own wine and other drinks. Please email us for tickets thelewespassionplay@gmail.com