HISTORY GROUP: Lewes History Group meet on Monday, 7pm for 7.30pm start at King’s Church, Brooks Road. Local History with the Path Detectives by Chris Smith. At the end of 2025 most rights of way that existed before 1949, but which are not on the Rights of Way map, will be abolished. For this month’s Lewes History Group talk Chris Smith will share what he and his researchers have discovered and encourage you to become a path detective. Everyone is welcome. Members £1, non-members £3 with free refreshments. leweshistory.org.uk/meetings

COFFEE MORNING: At Lewes House of Friendship. Do come and join us on Tuesday when we will have a visitor from the Lewes District Citizens’ Advice to advise us on ways of keeping our home warm over the winter. Coffee, cakes and chat from 10.15am to noon. All welcome.

NICHOLAS YONGE SOCIETY: On Wednesday January 23 the Nicholas Yonge Society are proud to welcome Matt Hunt (clarinet), Alina Ibragimova (violin), Louise Hopkins (cello), and Alasdair Beatson (piano) for a performance of Quartet to the End of Time by Messiaen. They will also play, Debussy and Ravel. 7.45pm at Cliffe building, East Sussex (Sussex Downs) College, Mountfield Road. Tickets £15 www.nyslewes.tiketsource.co.uk, Baldwins Travel, Station St or at door. 8 to 25year olds free.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Boxing Day Walk. We enjoyed a three mile walk around the Southover area of Lewes on Boxing Day. Eighteen of us started from Lewes High Street where a large group of people had already gathered to see The Hunt. We then walked past Lewes Station, completely closed, to the dismay of a traveller hauling a heavy case, and were soon walking through the Convent Field and then into the Priory Ruins. Great interest was shown in the remains of the Priory and the interpretation displays, especially by some who had never walked there before. From the Cockshut Road we went into Cluny Street, in the estate built in the grounds of the old Manor School, and called in to see our President, John Vokins, who wished us all a Happy New Year. We soon emerged onto the Kingston road, crossing over to Juggs Lane. Just before Jubilee Park we took the path named locally as Love Lane and walked high above the Winterbourne estate before crossing the Winterbourne Stream, now beginning to flow, round the allotments and out to Hope-in-the-Valley where we stopped for coffee and mince pies. We took another path, a bit muddy, which led us back to the Winterbourne estate and then walked through the St Pancras recreation ground out to Southover High Street and then through Grange Gardens. We finished walking up the steep St Martin’s Lane where we were all invited for drinks and snacks in Janet’s delightful cottage. Jeannette led the walk.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. We are hoping to run two Alpha courses in parallel this term: Tuesday evenings starting January 22 at 7.30pm and Thursday evenings starting February 7 at 7pm. Alpha is a great opportunity to explore the basics of the Christian faith. An ideal course consider and discuss the big questions of life in an informal and relaxed setting. For information and booking contact our Rector Steve Daughtery 01273 472018. On Saturday February 16 we are running a free retirement workshop from 10am to 4pm in the Chapter House at Southover. Whether you are just about to retire, or at midlife onwards and would like to take the opportunity to reflect, take stock, and look ahead, this one day workshop will explore issues around retirement and later life’s crossroads. There will be a mix of considering ideas, sharing experiences and individual reflection. For more information and to reserve your place contact Charlotte at charlotte@overton-hart.co.uk or 07539 970600. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal service with contemporary worship band. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with communion and with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

PASSION PLAY GROUP: On Saturday February 9 we are having Bring and Share Supper, which will also have a silent auction. If you have gifts, activities or services you would like to donate then please let us know. It will also be an opportunity to find out more about getting involved in 2020 preparations. More details nearer the time. If you have any questions call 07971 398146 or email: thelewespassionplay@gmail.com