SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: Next week is our last week before the half term holiday and what a busy one it is. Throughout the week there is a focus on staying safe and healthy. We start on Monday with training for all our staff on a key area of our work: safeguarding children. On Tuesday, our Year 6’s go off to Newhaven Fort to take part in Safety in Action where they learn about how to keep themselves safe in a variety of situations. On Thursday we are lucky enough to have some more workshops on healthy food and cookery from our meal providers, Chartwells. We finish our term on Friday with the ever popular Fun Run, where the children are sponsored to run around the school field as many times as they can, to raise much needed funds for our school, whilst keeping fit.

TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). This coming Sunday, the church celebrates the Festival of Pentecost, which is sometimes called the Birthday of the Church. The service will be Holy Communion, led by the Associate Vicar, Revd Jeremy Bamber. The Bible reports that, after the crucifixion, Jesus lived again with his disciples, continuing to teach them and to emphasise the fact of his resurrection, until the day when, as the Bible tells it, He ascended to His Father in Heaven, leaving them and the early Church to tell His story and explain its implications. He also promised that the Holy Spirit would come to them as a guide and source of strength, to help them with this enormous task. On the day of Pentecost, the Holy Spirit came to them, as wind and tongues of flame, hovering over their heads and the church on earth began. The service begins at 9.30am and all are welcome. It will be good.