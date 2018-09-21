SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: Head Teacher, Mrs Jo O’Donoghue writes. It was lovely to come back to school to start the new year and sense the anticipation of all the wonderful things to come. Our focus remains the children and their learning and this year we will be looking at how to support them develop resilience so they can persevere and learn from their mistakes, make improvements and then enjoy well-earned success. This doesn’t always make learning a comfortable or easy experience but the sense of achievement and success, not to mention the delight on their faces, are unparalleled. We were very sorry to be saying goodbye to Sara Head on September 7. Sara has been offered a job working with the police which is a great opportunity for her and we wish her all the very best. We would also like to say a huge thank you to her for doing such an amazing job at South Malling over the last 12 years.

TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). This coming Sunday, there will be a service of Morning Praise, relaxed worship with music led by the Trinity Contemporary Music Leader, Martin Dyer. The overall service will be led by the Associate Vicar, Revd Jeremy Bamber, who is responsible for South Malling. All are welcome. The service begins at 9.30am.

ALLOTMENT AWARDS: Last Sunday (September 16) at the end of season Allotment Show in the Town Hall, the Mayor of Lewes presented Malling resident Mahess Jeeawok, from the Queen’s Road (Malling) Allotments, with the Award for the best overall produce in the show and also the award for the Best individual Plot in his own allotment group. Also from Queens Road, Sally McGinty won firsts for her cake and her chutney and Karen Welfare won first for her wonderful Swan Gourd. In fact, growers from all local allotments were able to show a wide range of wonderful fruit, vegetables and flowers (with marmalade, jam, cakes, chutney and other food made with their own produce). There seemed to be quite a few first prizes, with most items on display looking exceptionally good, despite the dry weather this summer (and the determined onslaught from Badgers scrabbling for food at least at Queen’s Road). Generally, members felt that there were more entries this year, a lot of new faces and satisfaction that the show was well-attended. Well done everyone.

COFFEE MORNING: Reed Court Macmillan Coffee Morning. On Friday September 28 from 10am to 2pm, Reed Court, off Old Malling Way, is holding a coffee morning from 10am to 2pm in the communal room. Costs 50p for tea coffee and cake and £1 per raffle strip. ‘Lets all get together and raise money while eating cake’, they say. Do come along and support Macmillan in a few weeks time.