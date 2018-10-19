SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: Head teacher, Jo O’Donoghue, says: We are delighted to announce that we have achieved the School Games Mark, Bronze Award for the 2017/18 academic year. The School Games Mark is a Government led award scheme launched in 2012, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community, and we are delighted to have been recognised for our success. Our sporting participation includes the Primary Schools Swimming Gala, Year 5/6 Football League, Year 5/6 Netball League, Year 4 Basketball Tournament, Year 6 Dance Workshop, District Sports/Cross Country, Badminton Festival, Tennis Festival, Wallands Netball Tournament, Southover Football Tournament, Lewes Primary Schools Dance Showcase and Chance to Shine Cricket. With a total of 80 KS2 pupils representing South Malling and competing in local inter-school competitions this year, we are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport. As part of our application, we were asked to fulfil criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce and clubs, and we are pleased that the hard work of everyone at our school has been rewarded this year. We look forward to applying again in 2019. Well done South Malling.

TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish church). Last weekend was quite busy for Trinity Church. On Saturday, Church Council members from the three Trinity churches met to take stock of this current, first-ever year as a single church with three distinct buildings, working together within their now united parish. Also on Saturday, in South Malling Church, there was a very happy baptism for little Corin Magill of South Malling. The service was followed by wonderful refreshments in the church building itself, allowing family and friends, some of whom had travelled quite a distance, to enjoy the Magill family’s hospitality and also set off back home at a reasonable time. It was a lovely occasion. This Sunday at Trinity South Malling Church, there is a service of Holy Communion, led by the Associate Vicar, Revd Jeremy Bamber. All are welcome. The service begins at 9.30am in Trinity South Malling Church, opposite the Deanery.