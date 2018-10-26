Ninfield and Hooe

WEEKEND WONDERS: The Bonfire and Fireworks Night last Saturday has set the bar so high, it was absolutely amazing. The Blacksmiths car park was full of spectators watching the torch-lit procession of guest bonfire societies, led by our fantastic team, with the Puritans, banner and drummers and then everyone followed the procession down to the recreation ground, meeting up with hundreds of people already in situ vying for the best viewing spots. After the chant and the lighting of the fire, the button was pressed and the display began. It was sensational, the best yet, and it has never been anything but brilliant. The barbecue team served at breakneck speed and sold out, the merchandise and glowing things were flying out of the marquee along with soup, tea, coffee and cake, although not needed for warmth, were a welcome comfort to add to the special atmosphere. So many thanks are due to Pete Holland chairman, Warwick, Ash, Carol, Lee, Dan, Julia, Kelly, Emma and all those who worked so hard to create such a fabulous event. I do hope people put their loose change in the rattly buckets, although there’s a lot of fundraising for the costs of the fireworks throughout the year, it’s still a free event and all donations are very gratefully received. So, well done for a wonderful weekend wonder number one.

GALA NIGHT: At the Memorial Hall tomorrow, Saturday. Doors open at 7pm and carriages at midnight. Thankfully the clocks go back one hour on Saturday night, so all revellers can catch up with the extra hour’s sleep. If you haven’t booked a seat for this extravaganza and you’ve decided that you’d like to come, don’t panic too much, give me a call and I’m sure arrangements can be made.

As I write, it’s five days to go, and the nerves are now starting to kick in. It’s quite an undertaking, especially when there’s a show involved as well. So, my acting hat is also on, with line learning, singing, costume gathering and full rehearsals in Brighton each Monday evening. I have to say, it’s a fab Revue, ‘a delightful, delicious dish’ very funny, topical in places and spicy when needed. So, what with all that fun and the lovely fish and chips etc coming from Louis- Bexhill; the disco with Dan and the international music, sound and light show, the awards ceremony and cheque presentation to Fiona Bower and Mr Wiz representing Canine Partners and, of course, the fundraising raffle for the Memorial Hall and licensed bar run by the OH and the Carnival Co, it should be another Weekend Wonder with the wow factor. Fingers crossed and see you there.

FUN DOG SHOW: Sunday from midday in the Memorial Hall. Lots of different classes, great prizes. This is the re-run from the rain delayed Michaelmas Fayre, so profits will go to the Bonfire Society.

NINFIELD PARISH COUNCIL: Thursday November 1 at the Methodist Hall Church lane, 7.15pm. A must-do meeting. This is the time for everyone to catch up with all the latest information on the school building and on the Local Plan, how it will affect the village and the recent approval of the application for up to 80 houses in land behind Manchester Road. There are lots of rumours going round about further development in Ninfield, much talk over a pint in the pub from ‘worried home owners’. Please come to the parish council meetings, or at the very least, call someone from the parish council who will give you the latest, accurate, correct details and hopefully save unnecessary estate agents fees down the line.

HALLOWEEN PARADE: Saturday November 3, meet at Sparke Pavilion 4pm and then everyone will be put in to their Trick-or-Treat teams. This is the 15th year of this brilliant, organised event. Nearly every year we have 80 or so youngsters and parents, all eerily dressed to impress, and hopefully this year will be even better. From 4.15pm to 5pm the teams will go round the village, then meet at Molly’s Corner, opposite Lower Street Stores, for a Spooky Walk across the field to the Tin Hut Dungeons. Grand Witch Marj will be joined by other frightening folk, with Fangtastic Food, fun, games, fancy dress competitions and funky dancing. The event finishes at 6.30pm, to be clear by 7pm and, it is free. Donation buckets will be on hand and all monies collected on the tour round the village will be put towards this Youth Forum event. Call me for more information.

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Sunday November 11, a full day of events to commemorate the centenary of the end of WW1. Morning Service at St Mary’s Church, Ninfield at 10.30am, to include the 11am Silence. 1.50pm, meet at the WW1 grave in the churchyard, gather and then process to the Memorial Hall. Everyone is welcome to walk with Rev Paul Frostick, the 1st Ninfield Scouts, the Colours and the Union Flag. 2pm doors open at the hall for all non-walkers to go and find their seats. 2.30pm, procession into the hall, wreaths laid at the Memorial wall plaques, short address. 3Pm to 3.45pm, presentation and performance, afternoon tea and cakes till 5pm. 6.30pm, Recreation Ground, The Nations Tribute, The Battle’s Over, short readings, bugle playing The Last Post, lighting of the beacon at 7pm. A collection will be taken for Help the Heroes. There is something for everyone to join and enjoy, a chance for all to come together to remember and reflect. Please see the posters for details, and call me for more info if needed.

HOOE REMEMBRANCE: Sunday November11, also joining the Nation’s Tribute with The Battle’s Over. Meet at the Triangle 6.45pm, short ceremony to include readings, prayers, lighting the beacon and the Ringing Out of the bells of St Oswald’s Church.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Methodist Church, 10.30am Service of Worship and Praise with Clive Redknap. Messy Church, Wednesday, Methodist Hall 3.30pm to 5.30pm, Remembrance.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, St Mary’s Ninfield, 9.30am Parish Eucharist; St Oswald’s Hooe, 11am Parish Eucharist.

KEEP IN TOUCH: Please get any news stories, diary entries, anecdotes, reviews, messages of support or funny jokes to me by 6pm on Monday evening.