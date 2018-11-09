JUMBLE SALE: At the village hall tomorrow, Saturday, at 2pm to raise funds for the flower club. This is the last Plumpton jumble sale in 2018. There will be cakes, a special Christmas tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

REMEMBRANCE EVENTS: At Plumpton and East Chiltington on Sunday. At 11am there will be a two minute silence and special Remembrance Service at All Saints Church. From 11.45am to 2pm there is a war exhibition at the village hall where you can learn about local soldiers and what it was like to live during the war years. There will also be the opportunity to plant your own wooden cross at the Plumpton and East Chiltington Field of Remembrance to say thank you. Refreshments will be served. From 6pm and 9pm Beacons will be lit including Mount Harry and Ditchling. Join a night time walk starting, at the Half Moon, at 6pm up to see Mount Harry beacon being lit at 7pm. At this time also listen to church bells ringing out from churches across the County. Then back to the Half Moon, which will stay open until 9pm. Dogs welcomed too. Any questions about these arrangements call 07887 562721.

WI: Women’s Institute meet on Wednesday at 7.30pm. Visitors and new members are always welcome, so do go along. For more information call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

HORSTED KEYNES WALK: (Four miles) on Saturday November 17 starts at 2pm. Meet members of the Footpath Society at Horsted Keynes Village carpark (Map Ref: 384 282). For more details call Diane Ellis on 01825723716.

BARN DANCE: With the Touchstone Barn Dance Band is taking place at the village hall on Saturday November 17 from 7pm to 10.30pm. The evening will be led by Mark and Val Orchin and raise funds for Wivelsfield Church. All ages are welcome to this fun evening. Tickets cost £10, to include a Ploughman’s Supper, are available from Paula Wood on 01444 471242.

FLOWER CLUB: Meet at the village hall on Wednesday November 21 at 7.30pm. The demonstrator will be Gill Homer and the subject Christmas Creations. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £3 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

AGM: The horticultural society are holding their Annual General Meeting and Social Evening at the village hall on Friday November 23 at 7.30pm. All members and non-members are welcome to the AGM and to enjoy a slide show of local countryside views by Reg Lanaway afterwards. Refreshments will be provided.

FESTIVE FAIR: Organised by the Plumpton Support Group for St Peter and St James Hospice will be at the village hall on Saturday November 24, from midday until 4.30pm, and all the money raised goes to help support the hospice. This has now become a well-established event on the village calendar and in the past has been very well supported by residents and shoppers from further afield. There will be a good selection of stalls selling crafts, gifts and festive fare, along with children’s games, refreshments and a tombola. Also a Grand Raffle with numerous lovely prizes including a first prize of £100 cash. The organisers are assured that Father Christmas has the date in his busy schedule and will be at the Fair from 2pm. Get your Christmas shopping done early, there will be lots of gifts to choose from, and help support our local Hospice. Admission costs £1 for over 14 year olds. For more information please contact Terry Thompsett on 01273 891256 or via terencethompsett@mypostoffice.co.uk.

OVER 60’S PARTY: Takes place on Saturday December 8 at the village hall from 2pm to 6pm. Plumpton Scout Group are again sponsoring this event and hope to have your support for this enjoyable afternoon. Excellent entertainment has been booked and you will again be able to enjoy a delicious tea, including Christmas cake and a glass of sherry. Father Christmas will also be visiting. This will be a special festive afternoon and everyone in the village aged 60 years pus is invited to attend. If you need transport please call Rod on 01273 890410.

LEWES HISTORY WALK: With the Footpath Society, starts at Phoenix car park, Lewes (Map. Ref. 420 103) at 2pm on Sunday December 2. The walk will take about two hours (depending on weather) and more details are available from Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 07791247025.

CHRISTMAS CARDS: St Peter and St James Hospice Christmas cards can be purchased from Gill Gamble, in Westgate, Plumpton Green. To make arrangements call Gill on 01273 891218.