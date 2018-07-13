SCARECROW FESTIVAL: Ringmer Nursery and Primary School PTA continue with the second weekend of their 3rd annual Scarecrow festival in the village this weekend (July 14 and 15). There will be a map to buy with a trail around the village with questions to answer and competitions to enter. Maps are £3 and can be bought from the Pet Shop or Cafe Ringmer. Prizes are to be won by visiting scarecrows and entering competitions. Please spread the word and encourage visitors to our wonderful village.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The Summer Show is tomorrow, Saturday. The village hall will be open to members of the public from 2pm to come along and view the entries as well as enjoying a cup of tea and some delicious homemade cake. Free entry as always. Tickets for the coach outing to the RHS garden Hyde Hall on Thursday September 6, will be on sale throughout the day of the summer show. The Cost is £16 for members of any affiliated garden club. Non-members can pay the additional £5 joining fee so that they can enjoy this trip as well.

COUNTRY MARKET: Please remember the Country Market which takes place in the village hall each Tuesday from 10am to 11am. A variety of sweet and savoury items are available and special diets can be catered for. A selection of summer fruits and vegetables will be on sale as they come into season, as well as plants for the garden. Hand made greetings cards can be customised for most occasions and preserves and free range local eggs are also available. Everything is either home cooked, home grown or hand crafted.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday, May 30 the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Frank Hibbert and Alan Disney; 2, Liz and Tim Owen; joint 3, Valerie King and Jacky Lovill, Barrie Smith and Alan Grindley. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 814220.

THANK YOU: To John and Jenny and everyone who supported their coffee morning in aid of Homelink. £324 was raised.