HISTORY STUDY GROUP: Our first autumn meeting this evening (Friday) will be at 7.45pm in the village hall. John Kay will be leading a virtual tour down Norlington Lane from its junction with Ham Lane up to Swingate, looking at the various houses dating from the 14th to the 21st century that we shall encounter along the way. Norlington Lane, the historic Norlington Street, winds its way through the heart of the Norlington settlement, one of the quartet of medieval settlements that pre-date Ringmer itself. Seven hundred years ago there must have been far more houses and cottages along the lane than there are today. All are welcome.

LIBRARY: The official opening party for Ringmer Village Library will be at 10am tomorrow (Saturday). We’re delighted to announce that the library will be opened by Helen Peters, who grew up in Ringmer and used the library here as a child. She is now an award winning author of books for children and will be happy to sign copies, if you want to start early on your Christmas shopping. Refreshments will be available, thanks to Ringmer Baptist Church who will organise them. We will have a good selection of books and DVDs on sale to raise funds. We hope you will come and join us. We would love to see lots of people joining in our celebrations now that we have maintained a library in Ringmer for people to use and enjoy, despite the ESCC closure. Just a reminder that Ringmer Village Library provides internet access, individual computer buddy sessions on Wednesday mornings, and weekly rhyme-times for children on Thursdays at 2pm. All services are free and run by volunteers. The Wednesday morning sessions are for anyone who wants help to get online or improve their computer skills, and we can book individual appointments with our friendly buddy.

HERE WE ARE AGAIN: In aid of St Peter and St James Hospice and Brighton Theatre Group, Brenda Perchard is presenting another of her Variety Concerts in the Village Hall today (Saturday), commencing at 7.30pm. This should be an enjoyable musical evening and will include some community singing with songs from the First World War period. Tickets (£9.50 to include refreshments) are available from Brenda Perchard (01273 958831), Joy Jackson (01273 812697) or John Payne at the Wednesday Coffee Break in the Village Hall

ST MARY’S: In addition to our usual 8am and 10am services on Sunday, we will be delighted to welcome the Bishop of Lewes to preside over a special confirmation service. Starting at a later time of 7pm, we welcome worshippers from across the Deanery and especially Ringmer and Newhaven where some of the confirmation candidates live. All are welcome to support these people in their own faith journey. Friday Club starts again tonight at 6.30pm in the church room . With a full programme of fun and activities every two weeks until Christmas, this club is open to all pupils in years 5 and 6. A new club for pupils in Years 7 to 9 starts on Friday October 5 at 6.30pm in the bungalow at the primary school. More details from Rosemary Colebourn. Don’t forget that a Sunday Club for children runs most Sundays during the 10am Eucharist Service. This enables children to explore a similar theme to the adults through activities and discussion and runs thanks to a dedicated team of volunteers.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday, September 12 the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Joan Evett and Sandra Dudley-Williams; 2, Lesley Durrant and Suzanne Malley; 3, Liz and Tim Owen. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 07821 379313 or timat@hotmail.co.uk.

JUMBLE SALE: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society will be holding a Jumble Sale next Saturday September 29 in the village hall. Doors open at 2pm. Come and pick up a bargain.

SOCIAL GROUP: Lewes, Ringmer and District Social Group for the Blind and Partially Sighted People. We have a friendly group of people who are blind or partially sighted, who meet in the afternoon on the second Monday of each month at Ringmer Village Hall to help reduce isolation and loneliness. We desperately need volunteer drivers to help drive them to and from their home to the meeting or to an outing that may have been arranged for that month. So if you are a car owner and have a few hours to spare once a month, please call the number below and we can arrange for an application form. We also offer vision awareness training and reimbursement of mileage at an agreed rate. We really do need more volunteer drivers so if you can help please call Diana Shoult (secretary) 01273 812348 or email diana.shoult@btinternet.com