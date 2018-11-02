WI: At the October meeting Ian Gledhill’s talk about The Surprising Mr Sousa included extracts of Sousa’s music which is far wider ranging than the military marches that are usually linked with his name. Also in October Ringmer members, with those of three other local WIs, met together in Chiddingly Village Hall for a Group Meeting where the speaker was local author, Annabel Abbs. She writes about women whose lives are ‘hidden’ because they were related to famous men: Lucia the daughter of James Joyce and Frieda the wife of DH Lawrence amongst others. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday at 7.30pm in the village hall. This is the annual meeting when the new committee and officers are elected. This will be followed by a talk about the Bevern Trust which runs a care home in Barcombe for profoundly disabled people. Do come and join us, new members are always welcome.

FOOTBALL AND SOCIAL CLUB: The AGM will take place on Thursday in the Caburn Pavilion. Registration is from 7.30pm for a prompt 8pm start and all members are invited to attend. On Wednesday at 7pm there is a Public Meeting in the Jack Hart Hall in the village hall hosted by the parish council where the developer for the Caburn Ground and the new facilities at the school will give a presentation, listen to your views and answer any questions.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Members are reminded that the AGM will take place in the village hall on Friday November 9, starting at 7.30pm. We hope to keep the formal meeting short. After a break for tea and biscuits there will be a talk by a visiting speaker. As usual the raffle will be in aid of the Poppy appeal. Any donations for prizes will be appreciated. Members can also pay their annual subscriptions at this meeting.

REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY: Ringmer Branch, Royal British Legion: Sunday November 11 is the 100th anniversary of the armistice signed at 11am in 1918. As we gather to remember those who lost their lives in the two world wars and other conflicts since, please join us to commemorate their great sacrifice. Our parade assembles at the car park behind the shops as usual, at 10.30am, followed by a service in St Mary’s Church.