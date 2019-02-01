ST MARY’S: Tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am, do pop into the church room for coffee and refreshments, with proceeds going to The Leprosy Mission. On Sunday, we reach the end of the Christmas season and celebrate Candlemas and the Presentation of Christ at the Temple. This symbolic moment, 40 days after Jesus’ humble beginnings, recognises The Light of the World and is a recurring theme. Join us to celebrate at 8am Holy Communion and 10am Family Service. At 6.30pm, a Celtic Communion Service will be offered, drawing from the wonder of creation and following God’s Way. On Monday at 10.30am, our Bible Study group meets again the church room, details from John Howes or just pop along.

FLOWER CLUB: Meets on Wednesday at 2pm in the village hall with a demonstration by Nina Tucknot entitled Wood u Believe It. Visitors are very welcome (£6 to include refreshments) as is anyone who would like to join the flower club. The title for the competition, for members who wish to enter, is Valentine’s Day (arrangements to include wood).

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday, January 23, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Frank Hibbert and Alan Disney; 2, Susan Louis and Suzanne Malley; 3, Valerie King and Jacky Lovill. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 07821 379313 or timat@hotmail.co.uk.

TABLE TOP SALE: Ringmer Village Library is holding a table top sale and coffee morning between 10am and 1pm on Saturday February 9. Tables are £8 each, and there are still a few available. Please contact Ruth on 07902 047113 or Susan on 07584 563008 to book a table. Ringmer Village Library will be offering a great selection of bargain books and DVDs for all ages, as well as delicious home-made cakes and refreshments.