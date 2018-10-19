COMEDY NIGHT: At The View, Seaford Head Gold Course, Southdown Road tonight, Friday, from 7pm hosted by Julie Jepson. Tickets at £10 on the door or in advance from The View or Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

BIBLE ALIVE EXHIBITION: At the Clinton Centre, Clinton Place today, Friday, until Thursday October 25. See the customs, cultures and content of the Bible brought to life through talks, presentations and audio visuals with models and artefacts. Presented by Rev’d David and Mrs. Sally Crowther and the Bible Alive team.

SEAFORD BONFIRE NIGHT: Tomorrow, Saturday, with the procession starting from the White Lion at 7.15pm with visiting bands and societies commemorating the ending of the Great War in 1918. The procession will make its way to the Martello Fields via The War Memorial, Broad Street for a grand firework display and bonfire. For timings pick up a brochure for a donation of a £1 available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre or lookout for a pirate or smuggler on Saturday morning.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 1pm. The concert lasts approximately one hour and has a retiring collection.

PLASTIC FREE SEAFORD: Community Meeting at The Seven Sisters, Alfriston Rd on Tuesday from 7pm in the function room. All welcome.

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Funny Girl - The Musical cert TBC. Screened from the West End, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane on Wednesday from 7pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

EAST BLATCHINGTON POND: Conservation Society are holding their AGM at St Peter’s Church Hall, Belgrave Road on Wednesday from 7.30pm including a talk by Kevin Gordon. All welcome.