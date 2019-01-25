COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing The Wife cert 15 tonight, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

WALKING RUGBY: Tomorrow, Saturday, at Seaford Rugby Club, Salts Recreation Ground from 10am. Come and try this fun team game, it’s accessible to people of all genders, ages and abilities. Tel. Andrew Cambridge 07724240279 or email seafordwalkingrugby@outlook.com

CORELLI ENSEMBLE: Are performing a one hour concert at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road on Sunday from 4pm. Featuring pieces by Handel, Boyce, Paul Lewis, Warlock and Vaughan Williams. Followed by refreshments and an opportunity to meet the performers. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or online at www.corelliensemble.co.uk

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing National Theatre Live - I’m not Running cert 12A at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane on Thursday from 7pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

SEAFORD TOWN COUNCIL: Are hold their Planning and Highways Committee meeting on Thursday at 37 Church Street starting promptly at 7pm.