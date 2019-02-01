CONCERT: Seaford Music Society is holding a concert in St Leonard’s Church, Church Street on Sunday at 3pm. The world famous London Mozart Players Ensemble will be playing a programme of music which includes Quintets by Beethoven and Mozart along with shorter pieces by two lesser known composers, Gounod and Berkeley. All welcome, tickets £15 are available at the door.

SEAFORD TOWN COUNCIL: Are having their Community Services Committee Meeting on Thursday, 7pm at 37 Church Street.

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing C’est La Vie! (Le Sens De La Fete) (Subtitles) cert 15 at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane on Friday February 15 from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the night at the door.

DID YOU KNOW: That you can become a member of Seaford Community Cinema for £10 and support your local cinema and enjoy discounted tickets. Join on the door or online at www.seafordcinema.org