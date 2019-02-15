COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing C’est La Vie! (Le Sens De La Fete) cert 15 tonight, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

HARD OF HEARING: Hearing Aid Maintenance, NHS Batteries and Hearing Loss Advice at St James Trust, Blatchington Road today, Friday, from 10am to noon. Drop in and meet your local friendly team. Please bring your brown NHS record book. Tel: 01323 722505.

DEAFBLIND SUPPORT GROUP: Are meeting at Ashleigh Glegg House, Grosvenor Road today, Friday, from 10.30am to noon. A friendly relaxed group. New members very welcome.

TABLE TOP SALE: At East Dean Village Hall, Village Green Lane, East Dean tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 12.30pm. Entry 50p, tea and cake available. Tel: 01323 423858.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 1pm. Clare Beesley playing the flute and Peter Churchill playing piano accordion. Free event with a retiring collection.

TALK: Seaford Natural History Society are having a talk, Untold Riches on Your Doorstep, given by Chris Brewer on Tuesday at St Luke’s Church Centre, Walmer Road, from 2.15pm. Tickets for visitors £3. Tel: 01323 893526.

NATIONAL TRUST: Seaford Association are having a talk given by Kevin Gordon, Quirky Sussex, on Wednesday at the Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 2.30pm. New members welcome including non NT members. Visitors £2.50.