COFFEE SHOP: Our little community coffee shop will be open for different hours from the beginning of October. This is to take account of staff availability and we hope very much that it won’t inconvenience our regulars. From the week beginning October 1, the shop will be open on Tuesdays from 10am to 12.30pm; on Fridays from 10am to 1pm and on Saturdays from 10.30am to 1.30pm. It means that we will not be open on Thursdays, unless we can find some extra helpers to run it on that day. If anyone would like to volunteer to serve teas and coffees to their fellow villagers on an occasional basis, contact Deborah on 07545 498776. It’s actually a lovely way of getting to meet people, so if you’re new to the village, why not offer to do an occasional few hours? (And the coffee machine is easy to learn).

SEPTEMBER CELEBRATION: There’s to be a concert on Saturday September 29 at St Bartholomew’s in aid of the church building project which will get under way shortly (after much discussion). The concert is described as ‘an evening of music, mirth and mayhem’ and as far as I can find out it will include musical offerings (choral and instrumental) light-hearted tales and reminiscences and some audience participation. It will start at 6.45pm and tickets are £10 for adults and £2 for under-16s available from Ian Dixon, Brambles, Dern Lane Waldron TN21 0PN (or ring him on 01435 813363) or from The Star Inn in Waldron. The church will be decorated on a theme of Fruitfulness to reflect the coming harvest season and will be open during Saturday until 5pm to view.

GEORGE’S PILGRIMAGE: The next day is the start of George Pitcher’s Pilgrimage from Chichester to Waldron, a journey which George is taking (on foot) to raise funds for the same building project. On Sunday September 30 he will walk from Chichester to Arundel (12.5 miles), then on Monday October 1 it will be from Arundel to Findon (8 miles), Tuesday October 2 it will be the Findon to Bramber stretch (5.5 miles), Wednesday October 3 is from Bramber to Pycombe ( 8 miles), Thursday is Pycombe to Lewes (8.5 miles), Friday is Lewes to Firle (5 miles) Saturday Firle to Chiddingly (8.5 miles) and Sunday October 7 will be Chiddingly to Waldron (4 miles). Overnight stops will be taken in churches along the way echoing the medieval pilgrims who were able to stop overnight in Pre-Reformation days before Henry VIII swept away the monasteries. If you would like to sponsor George, go to his George Pitcher Just Giving page and follow the instructions, or cash or cheques (made out to Waldron PCC) can be given to Church Warden Ian Dixon or to George himself. It’s an imaginative way to raise funds, and if you want to join George on any of the walks, pick up a pew-sheet at All Saints or St Bart’s for details. He will welcome some company (to take his mind off the blisters?) to encourage him along the way but you’ll have to make your own arrangements about transport either to the start or end of the day or wherever you decide to stop.

STEAM RALLY: Just a reminder the end-of-season steam engine rally takes place on the final Sunday of September (that is September 30). There’ll a display of vintage cars and motorbikes as well, so make sure you’re in Waldron in plenty of time and preferably leave your cars behind, as the entire centre of the village will be taken up with the vehicles. The café will be serving teas, coffee and cakes, the barbecue will be outside the pub front door and there’ll be Sunday lunch (and of course drinks) being served inside. By mid-afternoon the engines begin to get steam up to disperse and it will be after 4pm before the village returns to normal.

PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION: Don’t forget the annual Photographic Exhibition which will take place on Saturday November 3 at All Saints’ Church in Waldron from 2pm until 6pm. The exhibition is open to everyone resident in the area or connected to the village and entries are invited in one of five categories, Landscape and architecture; Portraits and people; Travel; Still life and abstract; or Nature and animals. Up to three entries per exhibitor should be mounted on stiff white card with a reasonable border framing the image. Please write your name, contact details and title of the print on the back. There is no charge for entering or to visit the exhibition but donations for the upkeep of the Church fabric would be gratefully accepted and there will be refreshments available. Entries can be left at Rafters, Whitehouse Lane, (100 yards from the pub) at any time up to Tuesday October 30, or at the Community Coffee Shop from October 1. Alternatively please ring 01435 812147 to arrange collection.

SERVICES: This Sunday services will be at St Bartholomew’s, Cross in Hand. Early morning Holy Communion will be at 8am with George Pitcher presiding and preaching. Parish Eucharist will be at 10am and George will again be presiding and preaching.