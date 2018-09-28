SEPTEMBER CELEBRATION: There’s a concert tomorrow, Saturday, at St Bartholomew’s in aid of the church building project. It’s described as ‘an evening of music, mirth and mayhem’ and the programme includes jazz from Charlie Pitcher with his saxophone, the inimitable Dottie Withers performing some favourite Joyce Grenfell items, El Bando Burros (a cheerful pub duo on ukulele and double bass), Roger Paine with some more of his naval stories from his latest book, the Singing for Fun choir and Simon Hobbs on the organ. It will start at 6.45pm and tickets are £10 for adults and £2 for under-16s available on the door, or in advance from The Star Inn in Waldron. The Church will be decorated on a theme of Fruitfulness to reflect the coming harvest season and will be open during Saturday until 5pm so you can drop in and admire the display.

GEORGE’S PILGRIMAGE: The next day is the start of George Pitcher’s Pilgrimage from Chichester to Waldron, a journey which George is taking (on foot) to raise funds for the same building project. On Sunday he will walk from Chichester to Arundel (12.5 miles), then on Monday it will be from Arundel to Findon (8 miles), Tuesday it will be the Findon to Bramber stretch (5.5 miles), Wednesday is from Bramber to Pycombe ( 8 miles), Thursday is Pycombe to Lewes (8.5 miles), Friday October 5 is Lewes to Firle (5 miles) Saturday October 6 Firle to Chiddingly (8.5 miles) and Sunday October 7 will be Chiddingly to Waldron (4 miles). He will be stopping overnight in churches along the way echoing the medieval pilgrims who were able to stay in monasteries in Pre-Reformation days before Henry VIII swept them away. If you would like to sponsor George, go to his George Pitcher Just Giving page and follow the instructions, or cash or cheques (made out to Waldron PCC) can be given to Church Warden Ian Dixon or to George himself. If you want to join George on any of the walks, pick up a pew-sheet at All Saints or St Bart’s for details. He will welcome some company to encourage him along the way but you’ll have to make your own arrangements about transport either to the start or end of the day or wherever you decide to stop.

STEAM RALLY: The famous end-of-season steam engine rally takes place this Sunday with a display of vintage cars and motorbikes as well. Waldron will be packed so walk in and leave your cars behind. The café will be serving teas, coffee and cakes, the barbecue will be outside the pub front door and there’ll be Sunday lunch (and of course drinks) being served inside.

PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION: Don’t forget the annual Photographic Exhibition which will take place on Saturday November 3 at All Saints’ Church in Waldron from 2pm until 6pm. The exhibition is open to everyone resident in the area or connected to the village and entries are invited in one of five categories Landscape and architecture; Portraits and people; Travel; Still life and abstract; or Nature and animals. Up to three entries per exhibitor should be mounted on stiff white card with a reasonable border framing the image. Write your name, contact details and title of the print on the back. There is no charge for entering or to visit the exhibition but donations for the upkeep of the Church fabric would be gratefully accepted and there will be refreshments available. Entries can be left at Rafters, Whitehouse Lane, (100 yards from the pub) at any time up to Tuesday October 30, or at the Community Coffee Shop from October 1. Alternatively please ring 01435 812147 to arrange collection.

SERVICES: This Sunday there will be no 8am Holy Communion service but the 10am Parish Eucharist will be at St Bartholomew’s with the theme of Fruitfulness (see also first paragraph above, September Celebration).