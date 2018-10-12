FRUITFULNESS: The weekend at the end of September was a celebration of Fruitfulness at St Bartholomew’s with the church decorated with the lush fruits of late summer and floral abundance, making the whole building glow. The concert of local talent was a delight on Saturday evening and the weekend raised over £500 towards the building fund, truly a triumph for everyone involved. This last weekend gave the flower arrangers at All Saints’ their turn to demonstrate their skills and George completed his pilgrimage from Chichester to Waldron just in time to preach the sermon on Sunday morning, still wearing the clothes he had worn for his tramp across Sussex. Dillon the dog was keen to take a bow too, and back-up support Martin had been able to take his penny-farthing to join the party. (Ask George for that story). Several parishioners had joined George for some of his walk and churches along the route offered a place to sleep, making it a genuine pilgrimage. The final act was Harvest Lunch at Culverwood when everyone was able to share food, wine and fellowship in the warm sun. Just perfect.

OCTOBER EVENTS: StringTheory will perform at the pub this Sunday lunchtime October 14. Then on October 24 comedian, James Rowland, will be the latest performer from The Inn Crowd, the partnership project bringing arts events to rural pubs. Tickets are £15 each including supper and are on sale from the pub, the coffee shop when it’s open (Tuesday, Friday and Saturday mornings) or by ringing 01435 812495. James Rowland’s performance is called A Hundred Different Words For Love and has been described as ‘beautiful, simple, funny and utterly engaging’ and ‘A master story teller, with wit and charm in abundance’ in a review in What’sOnStage, which gave him four stars. He appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe and received rave reviews and audience responses. Sounds unmissable.

AUTUMN FAYRE: Tomorrow, Saturday, there will be an Autumn Fayre at the Methodist Church Hall at Cross in Hand from 11am until 1.30pm. Entry is free and there are various stalls and ploughman’s lunches, home made cakes and plants for sale.

SINGING FOR FUN: The monthly meeting of the Singing for Fun Group is at 2pm on Monday in the Cross in Hand Church Hall at the top of Firgrove Road. The car park is 100 yards down the road below the Hall on the left if you’re travelling down Firgrove Road. There will be favourite songs to sing and singers are encouraged to bring along suggestions and music to share. There is time for refreshments and a chat afterwards and a small charge is made to cover expenses.

ROAD CLOSED: The bridge at the bottom of Tanyard Hill, Waldron is having much-needed repairs done from October 15 and therefore the road will be closed for five weeks. See notice displayed prominently at Rocks Lane below the church.

PUB QUIZ: One of the Star’s popular quiz nights will take place on Monday October 29 at 7.30pm, with a theme of Halloween. Everyone is invited (but not required) to dress appropriately, wigs and scary face-paint if you wish but it’s optional. As usual it’s teams of six people maximum and costs £7.50 per head including supper.

PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION: Don’t forget the annual Photographic Exhibition which will take place on Saturday November 3 at All Saints’ Church in Waldron from 2pm until 6pm. The exhibition is open to everyone resident in the area or connected to the village and entries are invited in one of five categories : Landscape and architecture; Portraits and people; Travel; Still life and abstract; or Nature and animals. Up to three entries per exhibitor should be mounted on stiff white card with a reasonable border framing the image. Write your name, contact details and title of the print on the back. There is no charge for entering or to visit the exhibition but donations for the upkeep of the Church fabric would be gratefully accepted and there will be refreshments available. Entries can be left at Rafters, Whitehouse Lane, (100 yards from the pub) at any time up to Tuesday October 30, or at the Community Coffee Shop from October 1. Alternatively please ring 01435 812147 to arrange collection.

REMEMBRANCE: Next month will be the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War. There will be special events both nationally and locally and many of you will take part or attend some of them. I’m taking the opportunity of giving a talk about my late father-in-law, a remarkable man who as a young pilot was brought down over enemy lines in February 1915 and spent years in Prisoner-of-War camp at Friedburg, Germany. His letters home tell his story and I’ll be quoting extracts from them to illustrate my talk, (supported by some of our local acting talent.) The talk will be on Thursday November 8 starting at 7pm at All Saints’ Church. There will be no charge for entry but a there’ll be a retiring collection for the Royal British Legion. I do hope some of you will be able to come and hear the story of one of our unsung heroes.

SERVICES: This Sunday services will be at St Bartholomew’s. There will be 8am Holy Communion service with the Reverend George Pitcher presiding and preaching and at the 10am Parish Eucharist George will again preside and preach.