OCTOBER EVENTS: On October 24 Comedian James Rowland will be the latest performer from The Inn Crowd, the partnership project bringing arts events to rural pubs. Tickets are £15 each including supper and are on sale from the pub, the coffee shop when it’s open (Tuesday, Friday and Saturday mornings) or by ringing 01435 812495. James Rowland’s performance is called ‘A hundred different words for love’ and has been described as ‘beautiful, simple, funny and utterly engaging’ and ‘A master story teller – with wit and charm in abundance’ in a review in What’sOnStage, which gave him four stars. He appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe and received rave reviews and audience responses. Sounds unmissable.

ROAD CLOSED: The bridge at the bottom of Tanyard Hill, Waldron is having much-needed repairs done now and the road will be closed for five weeks from the junction with the road to Foxhunt Green.

PUB QUIZ: One of the Star’s popular quiz nights will take place on Monday October 29 at 7.30pm, with a theme of Halloween. Everyone is invited (but not required) to dress appropriately, wigs and scary face-paint if you wish but it’s optional. As usual it’s teams of 6 people maximum and costs £7.50 per head including supper.

PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION: Don’t forget the annual Photographic Exhibition which will take place on Saturday November 3 at All Saints’ Church in Waldron from 2pm until 6pm. The exhibition is open to everyone resident in the area or connected to the village and entries are invited in one of five categories Landscape and architecture; Portraits and people; Travel; Still life and abstract; or Nature and animals. Up to three entries per exhibitor should be mounted on stiff white card with a reasonable border framing the image. Write your name, contact details and title of the print on the back. There is no charge for entering or to visit the exhibition but donations for the upkeep of the Church fabric would be gratefully accepted and there will be refreshments available. Entries can be left at Rafters, Whitehouse Lane, (100 yards from the pub) at any time up to Tuesday October 30, or at the Community Coffee Shop from October 1. Alternatively please ring 01435 812147 to arrange collection.

REMEMBRANCE: Next month will be the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War. There will be special events both nationally and locally and many of you will take part or attend some of them. There will be a small display of photographs in the Memorial Chapel of some of our men who died. I’m taking the opportunity of giving a talk about my late father-in-law, a remarkable man who as a young pilot was brought down over enemy lines in February 1915 and spent years in Prisoner-of-War camp at Friedburg, Germany. His letters home tell his story and I’ll be quoting extracts from them to illustrate my talk, (supported by some of our local acting talent.) The talk will be on Thursday November 8 starting at 7.00 pm at All Saints’ Church. There will be no charge for entry but a there’ll be a retiring collection for the Royal British Legion. I do hope some of you will be able to come and hear the story of one of our unsung heroes.

SERVICES: This Sunday services will be at All Saints’. There will be 8am Holy Communion service with the Reverend George Pitcher presiding and preaching and at the 10am Morning Worship there will also be a Baptismal Welcome and George will again preside and preach.