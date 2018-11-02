PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION: The annual Photographic Exhibition is on display in All Saints’ Church tomorrow afternoon, Saturday, from 2pm until 6pm. The exhibition has been open to everyone resident in the area or connected to the village and entries are divided into five categories: Landscape and architecture; Portraits and people; Travel; Still life and abstract; or Nature and Animals. There is no charge for entering or to visit the exhibition but donations for the upkeep of the church fabric would be gratefully accepted and there will be refreshments available. If you’ve left it to the last minute please ring 01435 812147 to see if it’s still possible to enter.

ROAD CLOSED: We seem to be surrounded by road closures at the moment, with the Tanyard Hill bridge still under construction (no access that way to Horam from Waldron) and now we are warned that Whitehouse Lane will close for several weeks from November 12 until mid-December while yet another attempt is made to sort out the waterworks. I assume I won’t have to parachute in to get home, but there’s no knowing where ESCC will put up more road closed signs. But not only here but also in Heathfield (see next paragraph), and on the way to Tunbridge Wells. Let’s hope we soon have a pothole-free network of lanes and all our services working well.

ROADWORKS: Are about to start in Heathfield and will be going on throughout November. The main road will be closed in stretches, while the road is repaired and the pavements receive attention. The small traders are particularly anxious about the effect on their Christmas trade but if we locals make a special effort to park in one of the car parks at both ends of the town and walk to the High street, they will still get their Christmas rush. Seeing the lovely goodies which Cinzia, James and their cheerful staff at Cuculo (the Deli) are unpacking this week, you won’t want to miss out on their Christmas deliciousness.

REMEMBRANCE: In November we will be remembering the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War. There will be special events both nationally and locally and many of you will take part or attend some of them. There will be a display of photographs in the Memorial Chapel of All Saints’ church of some of our village men who died, featuring particularly Bernard Ades whose boyish face touches your heart with his youth. In his uniform he still looks like the schoolboy he was in the 1911 census. There’s also a talk on Thursday November 8 called The Prisoner’s Story about Monty Chidson, a young pilot brought down over enemy lines in February 1915 and his three years in prisoner-of-war camp, mostly at Friedberg, Germany. His letters home tell his story. The talk starts at 7pm at All Saints’ Church. There will be no charge but a retiring collection will be taken for the Royal British Legion. Everyone is welcome. Sunday November 11 is Remembrance Day itself, and there will be 8am Holy Communion at St Bartholomew’s in Cross in Hand, followed by our main service at 10.45am at All Saints’ Church Waldron. We will read the list of names of our village dead before the two minutes silence at 11am, when the whole country falls silent in solemn remembrance.

SERVICES: This Sunday services will be at All Saints’ church. There will be 8am Holy Communion with the Reverend George Pitcher presiding and preaching and at the 10am Parish Eucharist the President and Preacher will be the Rt Reverend Richard Jackson, Bishop of Lewes.