Vintage fashion takes centre stage at Goodwood Revival

Goodwood is thrilled to announce that New York Jazz Bandleader and style activist, Dandy Wellington, will be returning to Goodwood Revival to lead the most glamorous celebration of vintage fashion.

Dandy Wellington, Best Dressed Competition at the 2022 Goodwood Revival.

When he’s not hosting vintage events in New York or performing with his band to rapt audiences around the world, Dandy is inspiring people to expand their wardrobes with sustainable and ethically-sourced vintage pieces. He is also an advocate of the motto #VintageStyleNotVintageValues, using his platform to eschew the more regressive views of the past for an inclusive, welcoming vintage community around the world.

Held in the beautiful West Sussex countryside every September, Goodwood Revival is an immersive vintage experience set in period theme. Each year as we recreate the glamour and excitement that suffused the glory days of motor racing at Goodwood from 1948 to 1966, we revisit a time when people would ‘make do and mend’ cherished belongings for a lifetime of use. The Revive & Thrive content seeks to share traditional remedies for modern times.

Dandy will be moderating the Revive & Thrive Fashion talks, exploring the human stories behind our favourite second-hand treasures, offering rare insights into vintage living and empowering visitors to source their own vintage pieces.

The Duke of Richmond and Dandy Wellington at the 2022 Goodwood Revival.

Dandy said of Revival: ‘Goodwood Revival is unique. While most vintage events focus on looking back, this event is also trying to move us forward. With a focus on honouring the quality of items and practices of the past, and embracing the ethos of ‘Make Do and Mend,’ Revival challenges attendees to take a cue and use those important tools for a more sustainable future. I’m so excited to be returning this year to really bring to life a whole bunch of vintage style stories.’

Appearing alongside Dandy are sewing expert, Nerrisa Pratt; TV presenter, Micaela Sharp; heritage craft champion, Dominic Chinea and Paula Sutton of @Hillhousevintage fame. The rest of the stellar line-up of experts and influencers to meet at Goodwood Revival will be announced soon.