Virtual drop-in sessions to support those affected by suicide

With World Suicide Prevention Day being marked on Sunday, a local bereavement support team is hosting free virtual drop-in sessions to provide a safe space for individuals impacted by suicide.

Bereavement Care, a free service provided by Southern Co-op and its local Co-operative Funeralcare branches, is hosting two sessions on Monday 11 September at 12pm and 6pm, each lasting one hour.

Being held the day after World Suicide Prevention Day, it is hoped that they will help those who have been affected by suicide.

World Suicide Prevention Day on 10 September is an opportunity to join together with thousands of people from across the globe to raise awareness and prevent suicide.

This year’s theme is ‘Creating Hope Through Action’. According to Suicide Prevention UK, in the UK, men are three times as likely to die by suicide than women.

World Suicide Prevention Day aims to start the conversation about suicide and to show that recovery is possible.

To mark the event, Southern Co-op will also be making a donation of £500 to the Samaritans which provides emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, struggling to cope or at risk of suicide.

For people who are unable to make the virtual drop in events, the Bereavement Care team can provide free ongoing support for anyone who has experienced loss, regardless of whether they have used services offered by Southern Co-op and its Co-operative Funeralcare branches.