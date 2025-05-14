Virtuoso Spanish guitarist Iago Banet plays St Leonards date
“I love that venue, and both the other times have been fantastic. I am hoping that this will be as good!”
Iago is based in London: “It was 2012 or something like that when I came here. I was looking for new adventures. I was living in Galicia where I'm from and I was playing in ten bands at the same time. Everything was OK but I saw that there were no other ways of growing as a musician when you're playing in the same sorts of bands all the time. I was getting a bit bored of it. My first move was to Germany. I went to Berlin but I didn't have a guitar with me when I went there. My plan was just to get to know the place and to find some places to play but that was not easy. People would say did I have a guitar and the answer was no! That was a big mistake but also I didn't speak German. And so my second option was to come to London. Berlin was more of a romantic idea of being able to get on a train and go virtually anywhere from the middle of Europe but London has been a very good move. The proof is that I'm still there. I can understand the language. In Germany you probably need to learn German but I didn't have that problem in London but also the UK culturally is just amazing. I think of all the bands that I grew up listening to from the UK, and it is just endless. I think the UK is just very receptive. The UK rather than London. I don't play London very much unless it is a really good venue. There is just a lot of competition and audiences are more picky. You can actually get a bigger audience and a more receptive audience by playing in a smaller place which is ironic.”
Iago’s most recent album is Tres which came out in 2023: “For me the album was the best music in terms of the quality and the recording. To me it seemed a more confident album. I've recorded many albums with bands but as a solo artist I started fairly recently. The first album I had the compositions but not really the confidence, and then second album I decided to do a proper solo and I could see myself getting more confident as a performer and more confident as a writer, writing music for solo guitar that was getting more complex and more varied and more interesting.
“My music is a mix of blues and country and folk and jazz and a bit of everything really, sometimes even in the same song. As a musician I love listening to all sorts of music and that's what I like to play as well. I never understand people saying I am a blues guy or I am a rock guy. Music is amazing and it's just so wide so I just think why would you want to close a door to yourself on all the different opportunities that you can have with music. I love to do a mix of things.”