Virtuoso Spanish guitarist Iago Banet plays St Leonards date

Iago Banet, a virtuoso Spanish guitarist based in the UK, is looking forward to his third concert at Kino-Teatr in St Leonards on Sea on May 25 from 3pm.

Iago is based in London: “It was 2012 or something like that when I came here. I was looking for new adventures. I was living in Galicia where I'm from and I was playing in ten bands at the same time. Everything was OK but I saw that there were no other ways of growing as a musician when you're playing in the same sorts of bands all the time. I was getting a bit bored of it. My first move was to Germany. I went to Berlin but I didn't have a guitar with me when I went there. My plan was just to get to know the place and to find some places to play but that was not easy. People would say did I have a guitar and the answer was no! That was a big mistake but also I didn't speak German. And so my second option was to come to London. Berlin was more of a romantic idea of being able to get on a train and go virtually anywhere from the middle of Europe but London has been a very good move. The proof is that I'm still there. I can understand the language. In Germany you probably need to learn German but I didn't have that problem in London but also the UK culturally is just amazing. I think of all the bands that I grew up listening to from the UK, and it is just endless. I think the UK is just very receptive. The UK rather than London. I don't play London very much unless it is a really good venue. There is just a lot of competition and audiences are more picky. You can actually get a bigger audience and a more receptive audience by playing in a smaller place which is ironic.”