Visit the Sanctuary at the South of England Show

The diocese of Chichester will once again be hosting The Sanctuary hospitality space at the South of England Show in Ardingly in June.

South of England show celebrates farming

Rev Sue Wilkinson, is the co-ordinator of the space, which will be staffed by Christians from churches and partner charities across Sussex.

Sue said: “We are delighted to welcome visitors back to the showground again this year. The Sanctuary is a relaxed area staffed by a small team. Visitors and the showground staff have appreciated the presence of the Sanctuary space and we consistently get positive feedback.

“This year, as well as operating a safe space for any lost people, we will be welcoming back the Salvation Army refreshments van and other charity partners, including Mothers' Union and its Ministry of Cake.

“Together we will be providing hospitality and an area for baby changing so that families can find a relaxed place to rest their weary feet and enjoy a refreshing drink and a sweet treat.

“Mothers’ Union will be joining us again year. One of the things that they are well known for, apart from their vital work with families, is cake. Please do come and join us for conversation, cake and a chance to meet some of the volunteers and hear about the great work they do across Sussex with the Ministry of Cake.

“The Sanctuary in its current set-up has been going for several years now but the Church has always had a presence at the show from the very beginning. This year marks 55 years.

“The show has always been an excellent opportunity for outreach, to both visitors and stall holders. Visiting clergy come along to help take the Church out into the wider community by being present and often being asked to judge a competition, get involved in the education hub or to simply respond to questions on faith and farming.

“Be assured you will receive a warm welcome from the team.”

The Sanctuary is located at Hackney Terrace Horse Village. All welcome.

You can purchase tickets here: seas.ticketsrv.co.uk/events/