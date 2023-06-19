Residents, stallholders, entertainers and the new Mayor of Haywards Heath, all relished the sunshine on Sunday to enjoy the Town Council’s first Spring into Summer event on Muster Green.

Haywards Heath Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, opened the event and had a lovely time chatting to families and stall holders with her Deputy Mayor, Cllr Duncan Pascoe.

Stage entertainment was provided by the Phoenix Theatre Company, Alegria Spanish Dance and the ever-popular Marco the Magician. while the arena was pumping with dance troops from the Popsteps’ afterschool club and Leaps and Beats.

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, says: “It was an honour to open our first Spring into Summer event and to meet members of our local community all having fun in the sunshine. My Deputy Mayor and I had a wonderful time learning more about our local charities and community groups and it was great to be part of a real community event provided by Haywards Heath Town Council.

Mayor and Deputy Mayor have fun with the Bentswood Hub at the Spring into Summer Community Event

“I would like to thank our event sponsors London Gatwick Airport, all our performers and entertainers, the charity and community groups who took part and all the families who came along to make the event such a success.

“I must also mention how beautiful Muster Green is looking thanks to the Town Council’s wonderful grounds staff and thank our events & community officer, Imogen Wilson who put together such a brilliant event.”

Activities at the event included facepainting from Tik Boom, a funfair, crazy golf, a photography competition and a race car provided by the team at the Bentswood Hub.Stallholders included Sussex Police, the Bentswood Hub, The Dolphin Leisure Centre, the Haywards Heath Lions, the Cuckfield Evening Flower Club, Seasons Art Class, the 9th Haywards Heath Guides, the Mid Sussex Scouts and the Haywards Heath Arts Festival.

