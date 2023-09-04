BREAKING
Visitors flock to CPRE Sussex Countryside Day Out at Knepp

Charity’s 50th anniversary celebrations culminate in a day of countryside activities for the whole family
By Sheena CampbellContributor
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:55 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:56 BST

Hundreds of visitors flocked to the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day Out on Saturday (2 September).

The event, hosted by the Knepp Estate, was the culmination of the charity’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

It also marked the official opening of the new Knepp Wilding Kitchen.

Nick Hempleman, Dan Osborn, Sally Pavey, MP Andrew Griffith and Roger MortlockNick Hempleman, Dan Osborn, Sally Pavey, MP Andrew Griffith and Roger Mortlock
CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “It was fantastic to see so many people, of all ages, joining us to celebrate all that's best about the Sussex countryside.

"There is such passion amongst the public to protect and restore our beautiful landscapes and precious nature from excessive development, wildlife loss, pollution and climate breakdown, so they are there for generations to come.

"CPRE Sussex is committed to doing just that.”

Activities on the day included tours and talks and craft demonstrations.

Touring the Knepp EstateTouring the Knepp Estate
There was also the chance to meet volunteers from a host of charities working to protect and enhance the countryside.

Ned Burrell, co-owner of the Knepp Estate, said: “The Knepp Wilding Kitchen was delighted to host the first ever CPRE Sussex Countryside Day Out.

"It is vital we protect the wonderful land we all enjoy but also that we celebrate it and encourage everyone to take better care of it, leaving it healthier for future generations than we found it.”

Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, said: “It was great to join CPRE Sussex for their Countryside Day Out at Knepp and to celebrate their 50th birthday.

Meeting the farmyard animalsMeeting the farmyard animals
"I’m passionate about England’s nature and our dark skies and CPRE Sussex does some great work to protect both. I’d love to see such a Countryside Day Out become an annual Sussex fixture.”

Find out more about CPRE Sussex’s work to protect and enhance our countryside here.

