Visitors welcome at Big Dig excavation sites across Eastbourne

Residents can take a trip back in time and visit excavating test pits taking place across Eastbourne as the Big Dig gets underway in June.

Public excavations are taking place in Old Town Rec, Hampden Park and near Palesgate Way Playground in Old Town over the weekend of the Big Dig between Friday June 9 and Sunday June 11, with archaeologists on hand to reveal the finds so far.

Throughout the weekend, alongside the excavation headquarters in Motcombe Gardens where residents can bring the finds from their test pits, between 10am-4pm, visitors can also travel back in time with medieval musicians, 17th century Civil War soldiers and much more. Visitors can also discover how flint tools are made and find out about medieval pilgrim badges and how they are forged, or for those brave enough, visit a 17th century herbologist for some historic and gruesome medicine.

In addition, between Friday June 9 and Sunday June 11, Heritage Eastbourne is asking people to dig test pits in their own gardens to give a snapshot of how parts of Eastbourne developed as a Downland settlement, and to find out more about the daily lives of Eastbourne’s residents throughout history.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety said, “The team would love to see members of the public pop along to the three excavation sites in Old Town and Hampden Park, find out what is being uncovered and chat to archaeologists on site.

“This is our biggest archaeological project yet, and an exciting opportunity to potentially reveal important new information about our humble beginnings.

“As well as uncovering new finds, this project is also a wonderful learning experience and an opportunity for keen historians to learn more about archaeological techniques and local history.”

Residents taking part in the Big Dig are encouraged to do their own test pit, a small archaeological excavation, consisting of a square trench measuring 1m² and up to 1m deep, that can be dug by hand, by anyone, in their own open space such as a back garden.

A team of 'Flying Archaeologists' will be on hand to supervise and ensure all excavations and recording are done correctly while another team of finds specialists will be in an operations room in Motcombe Gardens to record and interpret the archaeology.

Organised by Eastbourne Borough Council’s Heritage Eastbourne team, The Big Dig is a Changing Chalk project. Changing Chalk is a partnership of organisations, led by the National Trust, working together to restore lost habitats, bring histories to life, and offer new experiences in the outdoors. It is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, players of People’s Postcode Lottery and The Linbury Trust.

