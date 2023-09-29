Vistry starts work to bring 200 new homes and 23-acre country park to Lindfield

Vistry Group has started construction work on a new housing location which will provide 200 homes and a 23-acre country park in the West Sussex village of Lindfield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The homes are being built under Vistry’s Bovis Homes brand at the Walstead Park development, off Scamps Hill.

The company acquired the land last year, with detailed planning permission already in place for the site. Vistry’s application to vary the approved plans were given the green light by Mid Sussex District Council on 22 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vistry will build 140 homes for private sale and 60 affordable properties at Walstead Park, including one and two-bedroom apartments, and two, three, four and five-bedroom houses. Solar panels are planned for all plots as part of the energy strategy for the site to help reduce carbon emissions and residents’ fuel bills.

• A local area image of Lindfield, where Bovis Homes is building its Walstead Park development

The first of the homes are expected to be ready for occupation by the end of this year.

The new country park at Walstead Park will feature footpaths, woodland and wildlife areas, with pedestrian and cycle links to Scaynes Hill Road and Snowdrop Lane. The development will also include children’s play areas and a wetland walk.

Alex Jordan, regional managing director of Vistry South East, said: “Our plans for Walstead Park will deliver a highly desirable neighbourhood featuring high-quality new homes and a beautiful 23-acre country park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be a varied mix of home styles and sizes to suit people at different stages of life, and we will be including features, such as a network of footpaths, to make it easy for the new residents to enjoy their surroundings and the great outdoors.

“Thirty per cent of the properties will be affordable homes for rent or shared ownership, allowing local people, who cannot afford to pay a mortgage, the opportunity to stay in the area.

“Walstead Park is in a great location, offering a quiet village life but with easy access to Haywards Heath, just two miles away. It is also a good commuting distance from London as the train from Haywards Heath gets into London Victoria station in around 50 minutes, while trains to Brighton take less than 20 minutes.”

Vistry Group, which was formed in 2020, incorporates Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Countryside Homes and Countryside Partnerships.