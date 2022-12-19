Vocal uplift online choir for long covid suffered gets lottery funding

Ailsa Vinson is thrilled to announce that Vocal Uplift, the online choir for sufferers of Long Covid, has received desperately needed funding of 10,000 from the Heritage Lottery Communities fund to enable to run throughout 2023. Open to any Long Covid sufferer in Sussex, free of charge, it provides an opportunity to practice gentle relaxation and breathing exercises alongside simple songs.

No prior experience necessary for those taking part who also have the opportunity to share their experiences with fellow sufferers and information on positive steps they have taken.

Led by experienced choir leader, Ailsa Vinson who already runs choirs in Wadhurst and Battle, works in many Sussex schools and is a Natural Voice practitioner. Her study of breathing and vocal work has been invaluable in supporting Long Covid sufferers.

Duncan Reid, accompanist, is involved with Parkinsongsters and Battle Choral Society as well as supporting Ailsa with “Wadhurst Aloud”. He is also a composer whose work will shortly be performed by Hastings Philharmonic Choir.

Beth Martin, Coordinator, project managed the Guildhall “Finding A Voice” project for those who don’t think they can sing. She also set up “Wadhurst Aloud” and now lives and works in Spain.

The pilot which ran earlier this year was highly successful with participants noting considerable improvements:“It greatly exceeded my expectations and I found it lived up to the name of Uplift choir” “I feel less short of breath, less anxious and better able to sleep”“I have felt more supported and therefore more relaxed. I feel more connected with people which has helped with the isolation, boredom and loneliness as well helping me to rebuild a feeling of confidence in people again after such a sense of abandonment and betrayal”

“I found the meditation extremely helpful and doing the breathing exercises following Ailsa´s example really helped… my breathing has improved due to the exercises and singing”

“There has DEFINITELY been an improvement in my breathing. I have been practising the exercises we learnt with choir together with those recommended by the Oxford Long Covid Research Group several times a day. I can now breathe almost to the bottom of my lungs and my diaphragm feels much more fluent. Further, my vocal chords were scratchy and I was unable to sing in tune or indeed hold a note. Now my vocal chords are in much better shape and dare I say it….. I can mostly sing in tune!”

Pilot participant Chris Hencken has just been on Radio Sussex explaining how, since joining the choir, his Long Covid symptoms have gone and he is now back to his previous life, supporting his children’s sporting activities and living without suffering from breathing issues and lack of energy.

