Vocal Uplift online choir for long Covid sufferers starts a new term

New members are welcome to join our online choir for sufferers of Long Covid, which is free thanks to a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund. Simply contact us for more information, new term starts 12 September.

VocalUPlift is a free online community choir for sufferers based in East Sussex.

We offer you a relaxed space to meet other sufferers and, through simple breathing exercises and singing, alleviate your symptoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You may have been referred to us by your doctor, or recommended by a friend, but however you found us, we are glad you did.

Submitted article

We will concentrate on breathing, posture, relaxation and enhancing your feeling of wellbeing.

Places are limited, so please apply as soon as possible, and let us help you to a better you.

Email vocaluplift@outlook.com or call Ailsa on 07775 971611 for more information.

Made possible with:

What we are offering: