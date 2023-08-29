Vocal Uplift online choir for long Covid sufferers starts a new term
VocalUPlift is a free online community choir for sufferers based in East Sussex.
We offer you a relaxed space to meet other sufferers and, through simple breathing exercises and singing, alleviate your symptoms.
You may have been referred to us by your doctor, or recommended by a friend, but however you found us, we are glad you did.
We will concentrate on breathing, posture, relaxation and enhancing your feeling of wellbeing.
Places are limited, so please apply as soon as possible, and let us help you to a better you.
Email vocaluplift@outlook.com or call Ailsa on 07775 971611 for more information.
Made possible with:
What we are offering:
-
A FREE course - there’s nothing for you to pay.
-
No experience is necessary - you don’t have to audition!
-
No need to travel - sing from the comfort of your own home.
-
The opportunity to speak to others who know exactly what and how you’re feeling.
Weekly one hour sessions, Tuesdays 12-1pm
www.vocaluplift.org.uk