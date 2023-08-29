BREAKING
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash

Vocal Uplift online choir for long Covid sufferers starts a new term

New members are welcome to join our online choir for sufferers of Long Covid, which is free thanks to a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund. Simply contact us for more information, new term starts 12 September.
By BETH MARTINContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 10:19 BST

VocalUPlift is a free online community choir for sufferers based in East Sussex.

We offer you a relaxed space to meet other sufferers and, through simple breathing exercises and singing, alleviate your symptoms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You may have been referred to us by your doctor, or recommended by a friend, but however you found us, we are glad you did.

Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

We will concentrate on breathing, posture, relaxation and enhancing your feeling of wellbeing.

Places are limited, so please apply as soon as possible, and let us help you to a better you.

Email vocaluplift@outlook.com or call Ailsa on 07775 971611 for more information.

Made possible with:

What we are offering:

  • A FREE course - there’s nothing for you to pay.

  • No experience is necessary - you don’t have to audition!

  • No need to travel - sing from the comfort of your own home.

  • The opportunity to speak to others who know exactly what and how you’re feeling.

    Weekly one hour sessions, Tuesdays 12-1pm

    www.vocaluplift.org.uk

Related topics:Long CovidNational Lottery Community Fund