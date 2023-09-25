Voice of Strictly is back on radio in West Sussex

Alan Dedicoat, the voice of the balls and Strictly is hosting his own show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Victory, the online radio station for Sussex and Hampshire has scored yet another coup and welcomes another big name to the airwaves. Following hot on the heels of Anton Darby’s return to his old radio station, now Alan “The voice of the balls” Dedicoat is joining the presenting staff.

Alan Dedicoat has a voice millions in the UK will recognise. Not only has he been calling the numbers on the National Lottery for 25 years, he is also the voice to introduce the couples to the floor on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and he’s the British announcer on the ABC TV version of Strictly called “Dancing with the Stars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan is no stranger to radio, he cut his teeth on local stations in the South West before moving to Broadcasting House in London to work on BBC Radio 2 and of course will be remembered as the newsreader nicknamed “Deadly” by the irascible Sir Terry Wogan on “Wake up with Wogan.” That show became Europe’s most listened to breakfast programme.

Alan Dedicoat the voice of the balls back behind the mic on Victory Radio’s Sunday Morning Show

Now those talents are coming to a new online audience as Alan joins Victory on a Sunday morning for two hours from 10am.

“I’m seriously excited about it. I did a show on the sadly missed “Wireless” and hosted breakfast on “Mellow Magic” for a bit, but I really miss my radio. The years with Sir Terry were really memorable, so to get back behind the mic and speak to the Victory listeners on a Sunday morning will see me in my element. I’ll be playing some great music, I love Victory’s playlist, the songs you say “oh yes I remember this” and I’ll look back at the week’s news but the lighter stories to make you laugh and smile on a Sunday morning.”

Victory MD Bob Bruce said: “It shows how well respected Victory is now that we can attract the talents of a National treasure like Alan Dedicoat. He joins a great line-up and strengthens Sunday which starts with Neil Crespen at 7, then Alan and then into Anton Darby, a trio that will draw in listeners for sure, and why not, they’ll be a great listen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad