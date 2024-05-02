Volunteering taster event at St Leonards' Clifton Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The First Time for Volunteering event is aimed at first-time volunteers with no recent experience of formal volunteering, and will be hosted by Royal Voluntary Service. Local Royal Voluntary Service activity coordinator, Rachel Rich, will be discussing the personal wellbeing benefits of volunteering, and attendees will learn basic safeguarding, health and safety, and how to run a fun community event. A light lunch will be provided.

The trainee volunteers will get to put their new training into practice at Bexhill Coronation Bandstand on the seafront on Wednesday 12th June from 10am-1.30pm when they will be encouraging passers-by to have a go at printing their own postcards. The Bandstand postcard printing event is part of First Time for Everything,a community health and wellbeing programmedesigned by Royal Voluntary Service and supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery. First Time for Everything gives people, particularly those that are older or less mobile, opportunities to try something new for free, to socialise and be active.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Chow, Head of Charities, People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “No matter what our age or life stage, trying new things and being social and active are great for our brains and bodies. First Time for Everything is a fun, gentle and safe way to do exactly that. Thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery, there’s an exciting range of free activities on offer, all designed to support health and wellbeing.”

Submitted article

To register for a place at the First Time for Volunteering taster session, contact local Royal Voluntary Service activity coordinator, Rachel Rich, on tel: 07918 377510 or email: [email protected]. Booking is essential as places are limited.

To find out more about local volunteering opportunities with Royal Voluntary Service, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering

To donate to support the charity’s work, visit: royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/donate.