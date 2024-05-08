Volunteers needed for new Macmillan Information Hub in Hastings Town Centre
Macmillan will be opening a new information hub in Hastings town Centre at the Hastings Heart Community Hub. The centre is due to open in late June.
Macmillan is looking for volunteers to be based in the new Macmillan Information Hub to sign post people affected by cancer to local support services. The volunteers will play a key role in providing a welcoming environment and putting people at their ease.
The volunteers will be expected to give people an opportunity to talk about their experiences and sign post and refer people to local support services.
Anyone interested in the volunteer role can find more details here https://volunteering.macmillan.org.uk/opportunities/602-information-and-support-outreach-volunteer-macmillan-information-support-at-hastings-heart-community-info-hub-2023-07-03 or by e-mailing Geoff Brown at [email protected].
Macmillan will be running a volunteer recruitment information session on June 5th from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm at the Hastings Heart Community Info Hub in Hastings town centre.
To book an appointment please e-mail [email protected] or just come along on the day.
Macmillan is looking for volunteers who have empathy and are able to relate and respond well to people affected by cancer and have good listening skills.
Training and on-going support will be provided. If you think you can help and would like to find out more please get in touch.