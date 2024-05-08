Volunteers needed for new Macmillan Information Hub in Hastings Town Centre

Volunteers are needed for a new Macmillan Information Hub that will be opening in Hastings Town Centre in late June. On Wednesday June 5th Macmillan will be running a volunteer recruitment session at the Hastings Heart Community Hub.
By Geoff BrownContributor
Published 8th May 2024, 17:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Macmillan will be opening a new information hub in Hastings town Centre at the Hastings Heart Community Hub. The centre is due to open in late June.

Macmillan is looking for volunteers to be based in the new Macmillan Information Hub to sign post people affected by cancer to local support services. The volunteers will play a key role in providing a welcoming environment and putting people at their ease.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The volunteers will be expected to give people an opportunity to talk about their experiences and sign post and refer people to local support services.

New Macmillan Information Hub coming to Hastings town centreNew Macmillan Information Hub coming to Hastings town centre
New Macmillan Information Hub coming to Hastings town centre

Anyone interested in the volunteer role can find more details here https://volunteering.macmillan.org.uk/opportunities/602-information-and-support-outreach-volunteer-macmillan-information-support-at-hastings-heart-community-info-hub-2023-07-03 or by e-mailing Geoff Brown at [email protected].

Macmillan will be running a volunteer recruitment information session on June 5th from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm at the Hastings Heart Community Info Hub in Hastings town centre.

To book an appointment please e-mail [email protected] or just come along on the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Macmillan is looking for volunteers who have empathy and are able to relate and respond well to people affected by cancer and have good listening skills.

Training and on-going support will be provided. If you think you can help and would like to find out more please get in touch.

Related topics:VolunteersGeoff Brown