Volunteers needed in Sussex to help run the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal

The UK’s biggest armed Forces charity, the Royal British Legion, is appealing for new volunteers to help run its annual Poppy Appeal in Worthing and Crawley to raise vital funds to help veterans, current serving personnel, and their families, who have served and sacrificed for their country.

The charity, which organises the Poppy Appeal every October and November, relies on more than 3,500 dedicated volunteers to help deliver the appeal across the UK each year.

This year’s Remembrance poppy has been given a make-over and will now be completely plastic-free and easily recycled. The new poppies will be sold alongside stock of the original poppy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers help to distribute poppies within their communities – nearly 35 million across the UK - and can take on a range of roles including Poppy Appeal Organisers who lead a team of dedicated volunteers in their area.

Poppy Appeal Organiser for Chichester, Paul Gaffney

The Royal British Legion says all volunteers will be fully trained and the role can help people develop skills such as public speaking and building confidence, and will allow you to make new friends, and be part of a national appeal, which is giving back to the many people in the armed forces who have served and sacrificed.

Anyone interested in finding out more about being a volunteer can contact the Royal British Legion on a dedicated helpline 0345 845 1945, or online at rbl.org.uk/poppyappealvolunteer.

The money raised from the poppy appeal can make a vital difference to people in the Armed Forces community. In the year to September 2022, people in the Armed Forces community in Sussex have received almost 200 grants from Royal British Legion, totalling more than £170,000 to help with everything from housing, the cost of living, help with their mobility and getting back to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal British Legion also provides many other services including care home, Mais House, located in Bexhill, Sussex.

Volunteers needed in Sussex to help run the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal

Army veteran, 63-year-old Paul Gaffney, has been involved with the Poppy Appeal in Chichester for over 25 years, where he enjoys “giving back” to his community.

“The best part of being a Poppy Appeal Organiser occurs during the Poppy Appeal period when people come to our stall and chat with us. Veterans swap stories and you hear members of the public recall their relative’s service too.”

“For two weeks in the autumn we are all reminded of the respect and love that the public have for all who are serving or have served. It’s not just grandfathers of the World War Two generation that we’re looking out for, it’s brothers, it’s sisters – it’s all generations that need the help of the Royal British Legion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauryn Francis, Community Fundraiser for the Royal British Legion in Sussex, says:

Volunteers needed in Sussex to help run the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal

“We would encourage anyone who is interested in volunteering for the Poppy Appeal in Sussex to get in touch with us to find out more.”

“If you are looking for a more active part in the Appeal, we would love to have you as the Poppy Appeal Organiser for Worthing or Crawley. This role is crucial to delivering the Appeal in the city and includes distributing poppy boxes, organising a team of dedicated volunteers, and counting money.”

“You will be fully supported in the role, including receiving training before the Poppy Appeal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are well organised with excellent time management, capable of leading a small team, able to build key relationships and have strong verbal and written communications, a Poppy Appeal Organiser role may be perfect for you.”

Volunteering is a great way to meet new people, support your community and build your skills.

The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal was first held in the aftermath of the First World War in 1921, where red silk poppies were sold, raising over £106,000.

Today the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal is the charity’s biggest fundraising campaign and takes place every year in the run up to Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad