Volunteers Revive Traditional Craft of Hedge Laying in Horsham

Hedgelaying is thought to date from the 16th Century. It is carried out to maintain healthy, stock proof hedges. The craft declined significantly in the 1950’s when barbed wire fencing was introduced and hedges were grubbed out. Where hedges remain, they are usually machine cut resulting in hedges with a hollow base and stunted top growth of limited value to wildlife.The tradition of hedgelaying is thankfully experiencing a resurgence as the benefits to the hedge and wildlife are once again recognised. Properly managed hedges are of great benefit to wildlife, providing food, shelter and corridors for movement.The initial process of laying may look severe, but it rejuvenates the hedge creating a thicker, healthier structure which promotes new growth from the laid stems (pleachers) and the base of the cut stem. Once the hedge is laid it is supported with stakes which are bound together. Coppiced hazel is used for the stakes and binders and this is sourced by the volunteers from Horsham District Council countryside sites, ideally where the hedge is being laid.Like hedgelaying, coppicing is a traditional craft which provides material for hedge laying, hurdles or charcoal. In addition to providing useful materials, coppicing lets light to the woodland floor promoting the growth of dormant wildflowers. As the hazel regrows it produces more nuts than old overgrown hazel stumps or “stools”. These nuts are a great food source for wildlife.Commercial hedge layers often use chainsaws to speed up the process of laying a hedge, but the volunteers from Horsham Green Gym prefer to use traditional hand tools such as billhooks and axes to lay a hedge. Despite this they are a friendly, approachable bunch so if you see them hedgelaying while you’re out and about please stop for a chat.If hedgelaying looks like something you’d like to try your hand at there are hedgelaying courses available across the UK. There are also plenty of opportunities to get involved in conservation volunteering more generally, with groups such as Horsham Green Gym – horshamgreengym.org.uk